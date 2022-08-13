They are just like him and have appeared in all his films – Publimetro Chile

Adam Sandler is recognized throughout the world for his highly successful career in Hollywood. However, the actor is not only an icon of comedy on the big American screen.

The also screenwriter and producer is also a dedicated and loving father of two daughters born as a result of his marriage with the love of his life, the actress and model Jackie Titone.

Sadie Maddison and Sunny Madeline are the names of the two offspring of the couple who met on the set of A cool dad in 1999, but they did not marry until four years later.

The girls, aged 16 and 13 respectively, have captured the public’s attention not only because they inherited the same vocation from their parents and they have demonstrated it in different projects.

Also because they have the same traits as their father. This has been highlighted in the different public appearances they have had with the histrion because their parents do not expose them on social networks.

Photos that prove the great resemblance of Adam Sandler with his daughters

In October of last yearthe teenagers were photographed while walking with the actor through the sunny streets of Los Angeles and there was no doubt: they are huge and they are just like their father.

Though saddie -the eldest- is definitely the one who most resembles Adamboth sisters share a striking resemblance to his father both in his face and even in his expressions.

In another outing of the trio, in 2018, it was again clear that the genes of the protagonist of Like it was the first time they won by a lot to those of his wife As for the physique of their daughters.

Likewise, on their way through the red carpet in 2019, they jumped out again the similarities between the famous and his heirs, whom he pampers a lot and always keeps by his side.

About the character and personality of the girls, not much is known. Perhaps in this aspect they are more like their mother. However, what is known is that they really like acting.

Sadie and Sunny Sandler, following in the footsteps of dad

Throughout his lifethe girls have acted in 20 of their dad’s movies. In 2010, they joined him for the first time on set with minor roles on the set of They are like children.

Since then, both are part of the recurring cast of their projects, such as A fake wife (2011), mystery on board (2019), Hubie’s Halloween (2020) and Claw (2022).

Sunny Sandler in ‘Hubie’s Halloween’ | imdb

Likewise, They have also ventured into dubbing hand in hand with his father lending their voices in animated productions such as the film series Transylvania hotelheaded by the artist.

Both are currently immersed in a new Netflix feature film produced by his father’s company where they will perform with their parents.

Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sandler in ‘Hubie’s Halloween’ | imdb

The film is called You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvahis based on a juvenile novel by Fiona Rosenbloom and everything indicates that the Sandlers will play their first main roles.

In the past, Adam Sandler has commented that her daughters really like acting and play characters. Even though sometimes they don’t seem to enjoy it, they always ask to be in his movies.

The Sandler sisters in ‘Hubie’s Halloween’ | imdb

However, as he told in an interview with People in the year 2020, in addition they are interested in spreading their artistic wings far from the family nest.

“Sometimes I listen in the house ‘I want to be in a movie’ and I answer them: ‘You’ve already been. You were in this, this and this’. And they say: ‘Not in yours”, he shared. “Oh, dad is not good enough!”, he remembered that he answered in jest. “They want to do their thing one day”.

They also like music

Besides, the sisters have another talent and passion shared with dad: music.. Both have already performed on different stages and amazed the public with their prodigious voices.

“Both of my daughters go on stage and sing sometimes because they’re on tour with me all the time,” Sandler said in another talk to Us Weekly. “They like to sing… and they see Dad up there and say, ‘Can I try that?’ So I tell them: ‘Get on.’

In 2019, the young women sang lover of Taylor Swift on stage at a charity event while Adam played the guitar. His introduction drew a standing ovation from the crowd.

“Thank you for being so kind to them.”, Sandler told the audience after the performance. “They were dying to be a part of it. Girls, you did great! They sounded amazing, safe and cool. I love you, now get out of here.”

In the end, although it is not known if the sandler sisters will end up devoting themselves completely to the world of entertainment, the truth is that they are some very talented, charismatic young girls and every day they look more like their dad, with whom they have a beautiful relationship.