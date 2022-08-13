there is an official reason for the different choice made for the Golden Ball

After the many controversies generated by the fact that Leo Messi was not included in the list of 30 candidates for the Ballon d’Or while Cristiano Ronaldo did, France Football officially explained the reason for the different decision taken for the two champions.

There is no Leo Messi on the list of candidates for the 2022 Ballon d’Or, obviously a very heavy absence given that the Argentine striker was competing for the most prestigious individual football award since 2006 and has won the most in his career, no less than seven, including the last one last year. Among the 30 candidates announced on Friday by France Football, the magazine that organizes the award, instead there is the traditional opponent of Messi, or Cristiano Ronaldowho has won five trophies.

The Portuguese did not have an exciting last year with Manchester United either, but he was included unlike the Argentine. In his case, therefore, the new rules for the assignment of the Golden Ball – which from this year no longer takes into account the performance in the calendar year but the football season that ends in the summer, together with the variation of others criteria taken into consideration – did not result in such a brutal exclusion, even from the list of 30. Ronaldo has no chance of winning anyway, with Karim Benzema which is already making room in the living room for the prize, nor to place itself among the top positions, but at least it has avoided such a noisy rejection.

The different choice made for the two champions by France Football obviously generated controversy, to which Emmanuel Bojan, journalist of the French magazine replied, who was entrusted with the task of answering questions from fans in a question and answer session on social media. When the question of Messi’s absence was raised, he therefore explained why the new criteria were “unfavorable“to the PSG striker, who scored 17 goals in 46 games last season.

“Inevitably Messi with his 15 appearances in a row since 2006, his seven Ballon d’Or victories, his title holder status, weighs heavily when it comes to the final choice. – said the reporter – The Argentine was part of the discussions to integrate the 30, but the new criteria for the Golden Ball were unfavorable: disappearance of the criterion of a player’s entire career and new periodicity, on the model of a football season and no more along a calendar year, which does not allow to integrate the Copa America of 11 July 2021. And then it must be admitted that his first season in Paris was very disappointing both in terms of visual impression and statistics“.

At that point, Bojan was asked about France Football’s decision to include Cristiano Ronaldo in the shortlist instead, a choice that many believe was too generous with the former Juventus player: “Statistics say otherwise. Ronaldo became the Portuguese national team’s top scorer this season with 117 goals. He was extremely decisive in the Champions League group stage, with four goals giving Manchester United seven points. In the Premier League he scored 18 goals including two hat-tricks. In total, he has scored 32 goals in 49 games: not as many as he has in his best seasons, but enough to be among the 30 best players in the world.“.