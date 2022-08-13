The surprising amount that Gal Gadot spent on cars

Gal Gadot has established herself as one of the most outstanding actresses of the moment. The Israeli-born amassed a huge fortune from her movies, so she decided to indulge her passion for high-end cars by investing in a luxury garage. She finds out more about her ostentatious car collection and how much she spent for all of them below.

Gal Gadot is today one of the most recognized celebrities worldwide. interpret to Gisele Yashar in several movies Fast and furious, not only allowed him to share the screen with great actors like Vin Diesel, Paul Walker Y Michelle Rodriguez, but also, it gave him the opportunity to catapult his career.

Thanks to this character he obtained great leading roles, such as that of wonder-woman. be part of the DC Extended Universe, caused Gadot to add an incredible amount of dollars to his bank account. Because of his great passion for cars, invested many of these dollars in a luxurious collection. He knows more about his cars and how much he spent for all of them:

1) Mini Cooper S

Gal Gadot’s Mini Cooper S.

Worth 30 thousand dollarsthe Mini Cooper S It is the cheapest car in the actress’s garage. He himself has a 2 liter 4 cylinder engine under the hood, which allows you to generate 189 horsepower of power In this way, the Mini is able to reach a 200km/h top speed and to go 0 to 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds.

2)Cadillac Escalade

The actress getting into her Cadillac Escalade.

For this cadillac-escaladewho gives life to Wonder Woman spent some 100 thousand dollars. This van hides under the hood a 6.2-liter V8 engine capable of generating power 420 horsepower. So, you can speed up 0 to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 209 km/h.

3) Jaguar F-Type

Gal Gadot posing on top of her Jaguar F-Type.

The Jaguar F Type it cost Gadot a few 103 thousand dollars. Under the hood, this convertible has a 5 liter V8 engine that provides 495 horsepower of power Thanks to this power, this car of who personifies Diana Princereaches a 300km/h top speed and speed up 0 to 100 km/h in 4.2 seconds.

4)BMW X5M

The BMW X5 M owned by the actress.

Worth 105 thousand dollarsEast BMW X5M managed by the Israeli actress has a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. This motor is capable of generating a power of 617 horsepower so that the luxurious German vehicle can accelerate 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 285km/h.

5) Tesla Model X

Gal Gadot and her Tesla Model X.

This last car he owns is the most expensive in his collection, since it is valued at 140 thousand dollars. The Tesla Model X has two electric motors that generate 671 horsepower combined power. Thanks to this power, the vehicle reaches a 250km/h top speed and it goes 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds.

If we take the account, Gal Gadot spent a total of 478 thousand dollars in cars. Although she knew how to work as a cashier in Burger King Before becoming a celebrity, he currently earns juicy salaries that allow him to afford these luxuries. Just because of her performance in Red Notice (where he worked alongside Ryan Reynolds Y Dwayne Johnson) took a bag of $20 million.