The reasons why Billie Eilish hated making her first album

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?the debut album of billie eilish, was the letter of introduction of the artist, who in addition to the recognition of millions of fans around the world, was also praised by the specialized press, which recognized her with dozens of awards, including the Grammy for Album of the Year. Although the first record project of the Los Angeles native was a complete success, the truth is that the way to get to the final product was not very pleasant. In fact, Billie herself confessed that she “hated every second” of the process.

As Far Out Magazine recalls, in a 2021 interview with Rolling Stone, the 21-year-old admitted to having suffered pressure from the industry and confessed: “I hated writing. He hated recording. He literally hated him. He would have done anything else. I remember thinking there was no way I was going to make another album after this one. Absolutely not. I was a girl and I wanted to do stupid things as children, ”the singer-songwriter continued.

“I didn’t want to not be able to go to a goddamn store or the mall. She was very angry and not at all grateful for that”. Fortunately for her, she was able to leave behind the suffering of creating When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and began a new stage with his second album, Happier Than Everin which she and Finneas -his brother, producer and co-writer-, had more creative freedom and control over their ideas and how to transfer them to their tracks: “No one has a voice anymore. It’s literally Finneas and me. Nobody else”, he sentenced.