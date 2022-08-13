The productions that have been a complete failure

Although currently, Netflix has made known its potential in series and movies, it was not always like that, like any company, the Streaming platform has also had its failures, something that not many would believe due to the remarkable success that it currently has.

For this reason, this time we will present you some of the productions that were a complete failure for Netflix:

Emily in Paris

It consists of only 2 seasons, tells the story of a girl named Emily Cooper, a Marketing executive. Likewise, a critic from ‘The Independent’, Ed Cumming, in addition to characterizing the protagonist of the series as “unpleasant”, also took the task of classifying the groups of people who would not enjoy the series into 7 different categories, one One of these categories was “anyone who has eaten a croissant”.

space force

It deals with the idea that a general has together with a scientist to open a new agency of the Armed Forces, with the aim of returning to the moon. On this occasion, the critic described the series as a “struggle to get out from under the biggest joke of all, which is that it is based on an actual department of the US government. It is material for a sketch, rather than a entire series, and it would be funnier if it wasn’t real.”

The Ridiculous 6

Starring Adam Sandler, the film is about Tommy, a man who has been raised by Indians.

With this plot, the critics indicated that they were one of those “impossible to watch” films, since most of their “jokes” refer to donkey droppings.

death note

The adaptation of the anime that bears the same name, this live action was considered by Megan Farokhmanesh of ‘The Verge’ as an “unnecessarily bloody” film, in addition to focusing more on the punk style than on the plot itself.

The silence

It is a film that is relatively similar to ‘Brid Box’, it is about creatures that hunt humans, who, carried away by sound, invade the earth. This film was characterized by critics as a horror film with a very slow plot. “A horror movie needs stakes and you never feel them here.”