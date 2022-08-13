The role-playing title has accumulated thousands of players in recent days, which has placed it on the list of the most popular on the PC platform.





Steam It has an innumerable amount of games, many very famous and others that go completely unnoticed. The latter was the case of an RPG that, until a few days ago, had almost no players. Nevertheless, In recent times, it has greatly increased its users, which led it to enter the list of trends on the Valve platform..











The open world RPG that is trending on Steam

Stoneshard became furious in recent days, and it’s getting a number of players that it had only had close to its launch in early 2020. Now, this role playing game is trending on the platform of PC. The title developed by Ink Stains Games you get a great price on Steam: AR$499.99. This price must be taken advantage of now, since the creators confirmed that, very soon, they will add more content to the title, which will increase the cost of the video game.

How is Stoneshard, the game that is all the rage on Steam

This title is a Open world turn-based RPG in which you will have to become a medieval mercenary. In it, you must travel through Aldor, a kingdom destroyed by war. On this large map you will find ruined villages, abandoned roads and even dungeons full of monsters. Throughout those places you will be able to fulfill contracts, search for treasures and sell objects, to be able to build your fortune, which will be very important due to the economic crisis that exists in times of war. Also, you will have to develop your character with more than 100 spells and abilities, and with more than 200 types of armor. All this will be vital for the fearsome battles you will have to face against bandits, monsters and many other enemies. As if all this were not enough, the game offers a realistic mode, in which each decision you make will be irreversible and your character will have only one life.

Stoneshard, the open world RPG that is trending on Steam







Don’t miss a thing Receive the latest Gaming news and more!

It may interest you



