The most incredible famous lefties (like you) in history

In a world dominated by right-handers, using the left hand has a special virtue and that is that only the 10% of the world population is left-handed.

Many times being left-handed has certain difficulties, such as getting material specifically for people who have their left side as more dominant, but this is not an obstacle for most and these famous lefties They are the proof of it.

From actors, royalty and musicians, these 15 celebrities are our lefties favorites to celebrate international left hander day.

Do you identify with any?

The

prince william

is one of the many lefties belonging to the Royal familyalso the queen Victoriathe king george vithe

Queen isabel II

the Prince carlos and the prince george they are.

Wikimedia Commons

Angelina Jolie signs her autographs with her left hand, and the winner of the Oscar she is a woman of many talents and many surprises.

Vogue Taiwan (Creative Commons Attribution 3.0)

our beloved Keanu Reeves does everything with his left hand, although, as a curious fact, the protagonist of The Matrix he plays the bass with his right hand.

Like Keanu, Lady Gaga he plays his instruments right-handed, however, in general, his dominant hand is left.

The former president of USA, Barack Obamastood out for his charisma and sense of humor, but also for being left-handed, although he has not been the only one in charge of this position in American history.

Nicole Kidman She has natural red hair, is 1.80 meters tall and is left-handed, making her unique in her kind.

The actor of Fight Club is left-handed, like his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, although it is said that he is rather ambidextrous.

Sir Paul McCartney is one of the most iconic left-handed musicians, especially for belonging to

the Beatles

Besides, his bass is a legend among music lovers.

Like Prince William, the Queen isabel II she is left-handed, being a fundamental part of the lineage of the British crown.

Wikimedia Commons

Julia Roberts She has made us laugh and cry with her movies, as well as being a figure many left-handed girls can relate to.

One of the most influential guitarists in the history of music, Jimi Hendrix He stands out for his particular style and his famous upside-down white guitar that made him a rock icon.

The guitarist and main composer in Nirvana,

Kurt Cobain

was always seen with his left-handed guitar, the same one that championed the generation of grungy.

The legendary silent film actor was also one of the first lefties on the big screen. It is said that he had the strings of his violin placed backwards in order to play it.

At some point he was the richest man in the world and wrote the checks of microsoft with his left hand during his stay with the company.

Photo by: Kuhlmann /MSC (under Creative Commons license)

One of the greatest geniuses of all time, historians say that the fact of being left-handed forced Leonardo da Vinci to think differently than others.

Creative Commons Zero, Public Domain Dedication (public domain)

These famous lefties They have shown us that using the left hand gives us a special magic.

