the king of platforms

Elvis Aaron Presley died 45 years ago now, on August 16, 1977, but the King of Rock did not leave. He still alive. Especially after the premiere of the recent “biopic” by director Baz Luhrmann, which at the beginning of this summer became the most watched production in theaters in the United States and has shown everyone that the rock and roll legend is not a thing of the past, but that it is alive and continues to be, beyond its legacy, a perfect money-making machine.

The tape has raised 237.8 million dollars when the final budget for its realization was around 85 million. The preview of the film took place at the Cannes Film Festival, already predicting the success it was destined for after the official launch. The film “Elvis” has already become the second highest-grossing musical biography of all recent history, behind “Bohemian Rhapsody” (2018), and the seventh highest-grossing Australian production of all time.

