the king of platforms

Elvis Aaron Presley died 45 years ago now, on August 16, 1977, but the King of Rock did not leave. He still alive. Especially after the premiere of the recent “biopic” by director Baz Luhrmann, which at the beginning of this summer became the most watched production in theaters in the United States and has shown everyone that the rock and roll legend is not a thing of the past, but that it is alive and continues to be, beyond its legacy, a perfect money-making machine.

The tape has raised 237.8 million dollars when the final budget for its realization was around 85 million. The preview of the film took place at the Cannes Film Festival, already predicting the success it was destined for after the official launch. The film “Elvis” has already become the second highest-grossing musical biography of all recent history, behind “Bohemian Rhapsody” (2018), and the seventh highest-grossing Australian production of all time.

Since its premiere, the King of Rock & Roll has shown that, Despite having passed away decades ago, his legacy remains and that his ability to attract followers remains the same as it was at the beginning of his career. Proof of what we say is that the film was victorious in the special cinematographic contest that it had with another of the great productions of the season that has reached the big screen and surpassed Tom Cruise at the box office with his almighty «Top Gun: Maverick”, reaching an acclaimed number one spot on the North American theatrical sales charts. But Elvis Presley can not be limited only to that.

During the first weekend of the film’s release, views of Elvis’ videos and performances skyrocketed. Especially those that are preserved from his spectacular return in 1968, which is one of the moments that best explains Luhrmann’s recent work. In fact, its reproductions were multiplied by five, in a special way his famous song “Jailhouse Rock”, one of the great songs of the singer and a myth of music.

It seems that this film premiere has not only rediscovered the figure of Elvis Presley, who was somewhat forgotten. He has also recovered it for the youngest, has updated his image, which seemed anchored to the past, and has given new impetus to his musical legacy, one of the best there has been. It has also made his figures skyrocket on all kinds of platforms, which has brought an unforeseen side effect for Elvis: His wealth, valued so far at around $500 million, has doubled and is now estimated to be around $1 billion.

The film has also earned Elvis Presley about 1.9 million more listeners a month on Spotify, the world’s largest music platform, since the film hit theaters. The music company, which offers streaming content, also revealed that the American singer’s hits exceed 1 billion views. That is, the equivalent of 4,000 years of streaming. And there is more. On YouTube, the searches and reproductions of his videos are now around 43 million.

A triumph also in Google

Not even Instagram escapes this phenomenon, something unsuspected. Now the American has around 63 million followers on this platform, which is another medal on his chest. The automatic search on Google for the King of Rock also offers more than 113 million results in less than half a second. All this represents the true return of the King of Rock to the top.

The box office debut did not lie and gave clear signals. He already made everyone understand, from the beginning, what was going to happen. On the last weekend of June, the film generated more than $31.1 million from a total of 3,906 theaters in the United States. In addition, the critics highly praised the interpretation of the protagonist, the design of the costumes that have been chosen and, above all, the assembly of the musical sequences of the film, the most valued to date. Songs like “Jailhouse Rock” or some of his famous performances like “Viva Las Vegas” suddenly enjoy a new life.

But the King of Rock also knew how to show his most tender side through romantic melodies that have remained for posterity, such as “Love Me Tender” or “Can’t Help Falling in Love”, and which has now been resurrected. for all. «Burning Love», which reveals rock and roll in the purest Elvis style, is current, as is the more classic and formal «If I Can Dream». Without forgetting, of course, «Suspicious Minds», one of the most replicated and sung by the public yesterday and today thanks to the premiere of this film.

Elvis Presley Mansion PHOTO: Getty Images

What is known at the moment is that “Can’t Help Falling in Love” is, indisputably, the most listened to Elvis Presley song by his followers, with more than 90 million reproductions. It is closely followed by the unforgettable “Suspiciuos Minds”, with 69 million, and “Jailhouse Rock”, with another 68 million. These two songs have their special moment in Lurhmann’s tape. And a curiosity: Sweden, the United Kingdom, Chile, Iceland and the Netherlands concentrate, in this order, his greatest followers, ahead of the native country of the American artist.

makeup hours

The film chronicles the life of the American music icon, played by Austin Butler, who has received all kinds of praise for his work, from his childhood to becoming a rock and movie star in the 1950s, although he also leaves room for the character of his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks, who had to spend between three and five hours a day with the makeup, hairdressing and prosthetic teams during filming to transform into the role . The rock star had a very complicated relationship with his manager that spanned more than twenty years, from his rise to fame to his unprecedented superstardom. Presley’s happiness, however, is shown through his six-year marriage to Priscilla, one of the most influential people in the life of the famous artist. Almost a century after his birth, millions of fans from all corners of the world replicate Elvis Presley’s iconic leg dance. The youngest, without having known him in life, take over his image in social network filters like Snapchat, wear his typical clothing at costume parties or perform some of his legendary songs to conquer their soulmates. .

The American singer and actor was born with an innate talent in a small town in Mississippi, which saw him grow up, although he grew up and spent much of the rest of his life in Memphis, in the state of Tennessee, a city famous for the influential varieties of blues, soul and rock and roll that originated there and where not only Elvis Presley, but also BB King and Johnny Cash recorded their albums at the legendary Sun Studio.

Elvis Presley in his legendary 1968 concert

Currently, the city of Memphis welcomes millions of visitors each year to the Graceland mansion – which was the Presley family residence and where the King of Rock was buried after his death – and has become one of the most popular attractions in the city. of the area and of the entire country, as it is considered the mecca of the world-renowned artist. Elvis’s only daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, inherited the property after her father’s death in 1977, opening it to the public as a house-museum in 1982.. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places a decade later, it was declared a National Historic Landmark in 2006. Graceland competes, with more than 650,000 visitors a year, with two other American landmarks: the White House, residence of American presidents in Washington, and Hearst Castle in California, now considered a state park.

Elvis died of “heart failure” falling collapsed to the floor in one of the bathrooms of his house. He was alone, so it took them several hours to find him, and when he was transferred to Baptist Memorial Hospital, there was little they could do for his life. The King of Rock had suffered a heart attack, the result of his multiple health problems and strong drug addiction. He had been consuming opiates for years that he obtained from medical prescriptions. Although, paradoxically, Elvis had received, from the hands of United States President Richard Nixon himself, an honorary plaque from the Department of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs with the intention of helping to keep the youngest away from drugs. The last months of the world rock star were marked by various excesses and bad company, leading him to decline towards the end of his days. Elvis died at the age of 42, appearing to be closer to old age than the prime of life. Overweight, fatigue and many excessive efforts on stage so that his voice would not go out, they took a toll on him. But none of that has made his star go out. At least until today.