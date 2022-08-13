The five best films to remember Anne Heche

The actress Anne Heche has died at 53 years this Friday, August 12, at the West Hills Hospital in California, where he was admitted after suffering a car accident in which the vehicle caught fire. In order to pay tribute to the actress, known mainly for her role in the film six days, seven nightswe present the top five movies by Anne Heche.

1

Opening Night (2016)

It is a musical comedy where Anne Heche has one of the leading roles. This movie tells the story of a Broadway actor named Nick, who is dedicated to producing a musical dedicated to shooting rock stars. We can find it on Netflix.

two

Rampart (2012)

This 1999 Los Angeles-set film follows the story of Dave Brown, a veteran police officer working to care for his family and fighting for his own survival when a scandal rocks the Rampart division of the LAPD. If you want to see it, you can find it on Starplus.

3

Convention in Cedar Rapids (2011)

This comedy by Miguel Arteta deals with the story of naive insurance agent Tim Lippe (Ed Helms). Tim has never left his small town, never enjoyed a hotel stay, and never had an experience like Cedar Rapids, Iowa. It can be seen on Apple TV.

4

An Irresistible Seducer (2009)

This erotic drama stars Nikki (Ashton Kutcher), a gigolo living in Los Angeles, going from one relationship to another without a steady job or a place to live. He is in his thirties and uses his looks and sexual prowess on women who can support him. Anne Heche plays the role of Samantha, a successful lawyer whom Nikki met at a club. You can enjoy it on Apple TV.

5

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

This is a 90s classic starring Sarah Michelle Gellar and Jennifer Love Hewitt. In it, a hooded man seeks revenge by tormenting a group of young people who suffered a reckless traffic accident during the summer. You can find this feature film on HBOMax.

