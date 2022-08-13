The blacklist of actors with whom Brad Pitt would not work again

the Hollywood star Brad Pitt it’s in fashion After celebrating the success of his latest action project Bullet Trainthe actor has become the protagonist of a controversy thanks to his co-star Aaron Taylor Johnson. According to the latter, Pitt would have a list of actors with whom he would work again and those he would not, as he revealed to Variety.

Taylor-Johnson noted, “He just wants to bring light and joy into the world and be around people who are there to have a good time. You work with a lot of actors and after a while you start to take notes: ‘I will definitely not work with this person ever again (…) Brad also has this list: the ‘good’ list and the shit list“.

Who could be on Brad Pitt’s blacklist?

Despite the fact that his co-star has not revealed the names that are part of the list, various media outlets along with social networks have taken care of it. Despite not being confirmed, many people have bet that Tom Cruise would be one of the actors with whom Pitt would not work again, after participating together in the film interview with the vampire in 1994.

During the filming of this film Neil Jordan both actors maintained a certain strainas Pitt himself explained: “He is the north pole and I am the south. I always thought there was some kind of underlying competition between the two of us that prevented us from having a real conversation. It was not something unpleasant, but it was something that was there and bothered me a bit“.

Pitt has not made any statements about it.

Also, another iconic figure of the cinema with whom Pitt could have some enmity is about Harrison Ford. After working together on intimate enemy in 1997, gossip pointed out that both actors had a bad relationship, since they have never met again. Still, the actor wanted to deny these rumors.

On the other hand, there are several interpreters with whom Pitt has repeated the project on the big screen. Sandra Bullock– present also in Bullet Train-, Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton, Casey Affleck, Cate Blanchett either George Clooney, among many others, they are proof that there is harmony between Pitt and other greats in the industry.

