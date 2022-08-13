The 12 best Netflix movies so far in 2022: Recommended films not to miss

As well as Netflix the quality of some of his original productions is criticized, we must also recognize that he has been able to release very good films that are worth seeing. Which are the best so far in 2022?

These year’s releases are among the most highly recommended and highly rated on movie sites like IMDb. When you don’t know what to watch, these movies promise not to disappoint.

claw – IMDb: 7.3

Adam Sandler gave the surprise with this movie that is already among the most recommended to watch on Netflix. He is about a basketball scout who finds a very talented player and wants to make him succeed in the NBA.

sea ​​monster – IMDb: 7.1

One of the best Netflix movies of 2022 comes from animation, with this film about a girl who goes on an adventure with a legendary monster hunter.

metal lords – IMDb: 6.7

Two teenagers want to form a heavy metal band to win a contest. An effective comedy with good ratings from the public and critics.

The Adam Project – IMDb: 6.7

Netflix got it right with this entertaining sci-fi flick starring Ryan Reynolds. No masterpiece, but meets to have a good time.

A Shadow in My Eye – IMDb: 7.3

Danish drama based on real events, about the Shellhuset Bombing, a military operation to attack the Gestapo headquarters in Copenhagen. One of the most critically acclaimed Netflix movies.

The Gray Man – IMDb: 6.5

It won’t be nominated for an Oscar, but as an action-packed entertainment movie, it works. Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas star in this film about a CIA agent they’re looking to kill.

Read also: The 10 best films of 2022 so far, according to critics: Where can they be seen?

Apollo 10 and 1/2: A Space Childhood – IMDb: 7.3

Although it did not have such an impact, this animated film with Jack Black is one of the best rated of the year among Netflix original productions.

The Weapon of Deception – IMDb: 6.6

A good spy movie set in World War II and inspired by a true story. With Colin Firth and Matthew Macfadyen in the main roles.

Munich on the Eve of War – IMDb: 6.8

In the same line as the previous one, this film is based on real events and shows the attempt of two former university classmates to prevent the war. Intrigue, drama and quality espionage.

Ruby’s Rescue – IMDB 7.1

Family-friendly drama about a cop who teams up with a puppy from a shelter to try to get into an elite unit. A low-key film that has earned all the praise. Perfect for fans of movies with leading dogs.

Wounded hearts – IMDb: 6.9

A particular case is that of this romantic film that has received well-divided reviews, in general with experts against and viewers in favor. What is it about? An aspiring singer marries a Marine for convenience. Approved for lovers of romance.

Hex – IMDb: 6.2

Horror movie fans found this Netflix original movie one of the surprises of the year. Or the scares of the year. This Taiwanese film tells the story of a woman who tries to protect her daughter from a curse. The critics did not acclaim it, but lovers of jump scares gave it the thumbs up.

Keep reading: 10 Classic Movies To Watch On HBO Max: Great Stories For Movie Lovers