‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Emma Stone responds to rumors about her return as Gwen Stacy

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has us with some tremendous comings and goings with all those rumors that point to the introduction of a multiverse that would pick up charactersand consequently its interpreters, which we have already seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So every two by three we go from reactions to these possibilities. And while some deny the greatest, the clues around others are accumulating. This is the case of Kirsten Dunst’s MJ who recently got a boost thanks to a supposed wink that would directly relate her to the official cast of the upcoming Tom Holland.

For his part, both Andrew Garfield and Holland himself, They have repeatedly denied that we will see all the Spider-Men reunited on the big screen (also including Tobey Maguire), but many fans think that so much denial is to protect the surprise. Now Emma Stone, who played Gwen Stacy in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ and sequel, has joined the negative, ruling out any doubt about that possible return of his character. She has done it in statements to MTV News, being doubtful about how to get out of the garden, to finally bet on being direct: “I’ve heard those rumours. I don’t know if I’m supposed to say anything, but I am not [involucrada]. I’m not. I don’t know what you’re supposed to answer as an ex [del equipo marvelita] (laughs)”.

“There’s nothing to screw up! It’s hilarious to me because I have a Twitter account and I see how often Spider-Man becomes a Trending Topic and I see people freaking out about something and I wish I could talk to everyone and say, ‘ I recommend that you calm down.’ Listen, I can’t talk about anything but my case. They may be up to something! But they haven’t called me“. That’s how direct Garfield has also been in this regard, an actor who embodied the Spider-Man with whom Stone shared the leading role.

‘Spider-Man 3’ opens in theaters on December 17we will clear up any doubts, hand in hand with Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei and Tony Revolori, who reprise their respective characters alongside Holland’s Spidey.