Shakira wants to move to Miami and leave the breakup, rap tax fraud in Spain

Ads

More on: shakira Shakira rejects prosecutors’ offer, faces tax trial Gloria Estefan hides Jennifer Lopez in Super Bowl “Halftime” comments Shakira reveals her father suffered a “bad fall” during his split from Gerard Piqué Shakira announces separation from soccer star Gerard Piqué

“Anytime, Anywhere” – how about Miami?

Sources told Page Six that Colombian superstar Shakira, 45, wants to get out of Barcelona and live full-time in Miami, leaving behind the personal problems that haunt her.

Not only is he in the midst of a controversial breakup and custody battle with his children’s father, Barcelona FC footballer Gerard Piqué, 35, but the ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer also risks up to eight years jail later The Spanish authorities accused her of tax fraud.

Barcelona is turning out to be a place of bad memories.

In Miami Beach, she has family and close friends who gather around her and provide much needed support. Plus, a very private and sumptuous waterfront mansion. Ana Lourdes Martinez, family friend and real estate agent of Douglas Elliman, defines the city as Shakira’s “refuge”.

“Miami is her home,” Martinez, who works with Shakira Antonio’s brother on the singer’s local real estate properties, told The Post. “Her parents live here, her brother lives here, her niece and nephew too. She has no family in Spain. It’s a different environment from Barcelona ”.

In June, Shakira separated from her soccer partner Gerard Pique after 11 years – and two children – together. Piqué’s alleged relationships with at least two women would have led to the breakup

Friends like fellow musician Alejandro Sanz – her duet partner “La Tortura” – are reportedly trying to get Shakira to bring her talents to South Beach, and other sources close to the singer confirm her desire to move to Sunshine. State.

Leaving Barcelona, ​​where he first bought a house in 2012, would help escape the swirling gossip about Piqué and his alleged infidelities.

Following their separation, Piqué, Shakira’s partner for 11 years and the father of their children Milan, 9 and Sasha, 7, allegedly sent messages privately to other women, including Brazilian model Suzy Cortez, aka Miss BoomBum, and secretly You meet Clara Chia Marti, a 23-year-old public relations student, for months.

Friends want Shakira to move full-time to Miami Beach, where she owns a lavish home and where her parents and brother live.

Shakira and Piqué announced their separation in June. The power couple met in 2010 during the World Cup in South Africa. She was there to perform “Waka Waka (This Time For Africa)” while playing for her home country Spain, the winning team that year. The two share the same birthday (February 2), but Shakira is 10 years older. Two months after meeting Piqué, Shakira split from Antonio de la Rúa, son of former Argentine president Fernando de la Rúa and her boyfriend of 10 years, though she has reportedly not started dating the star of the football until the following year.

Now, as the custody battle intensifies between Shakira and Piqué, the children have returned to Barcelona and are staying in their father’s bachelor flat. A temporary truce granted him custody for half the month, after Shakira took them on a whirlwind trip to Miami, Los Angeles and Mexico.

Shakira shares a tender moment with her 90-year-old father, William Mebarek Chadid, who suffered a bad fall in June. Moving to Miami would allow the star to live closer to her elderly parents. @ shakira / Twitter

The separated couple could end up fighting over their sizable real estate holdings. In addition to a Miami Beach mansion, they own an eight-bedroom villa in the Cap St. Georges resort in Cyprus, purchased in 2019, and a seven-bedroom house in Barcelona’s exclusive Pedralbes neighborhood. Despite her comfortable lodgings, Shakira was never fond of that city or Piqué’s inner circle. Her friends reportedly call her “La Patrona” (“The Boss”) behind her back.

Also in Shakira’s portfolio is Bonds Cay, a private island in the Bahamas that she bought for $ 15 million with Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters. The business partners had planned to turn paradise into an artists’ haven with luxury hotels, condos, galleries and studio spaces, but never developed the land. Currently, the 550-acre island is still uninhabited.

But tax issues could dent the singer’s reported net worth of $ 300 million.

Shakira shares her children Milan (left), now 9, and Sasha, 7, with Pique. Getty Images

Shakira, née Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, is said to have not paid $ 14.7 million in taxes between 2012 and 2014. In addition to jail time, there is also the looming threat of a $ 23.5 million fine if she comes. found guilty. Sources say Shakira is sure of her innocence but disappointed by the smear campaign.

“Shakira has always cooperated and respected the law,” her PR representative told The Post, “demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and taxpayer and faithfully following the advice of PriceWaterhouse Coopers, a prestigious and globally recognized tax firm. Unfortunately, the Spanish Revenue Agency, which loses one out of two lawsuits to its taxpayers, continues to violate its rights and prosecute yet another unfounded case. Shakira is confident that her innocence will be proven by the end of the judicial process ”.

The singer has already paid $ 17.5 million to the Spanish tax office to fulfill her obligation.

Shakira dated Antonio de la Rua (above), the son of former Argentine Prime Minister Fernando de la Rua, for nearly a decade before starting to see Piqué. Getty Images for CineVegas

Sources told The Post Shakira is not worried about going to jail.

“This is something the Spanish tax authorities are known to do to the rich,” an insider said. “It’s more of a nuisance than anything else.”

No wonder friends are encouraging her to leave bad memories of Spain behind and move to the United States.

When in Miami, Shakira remains discreet, preferring the company of her family rather than going to clubs.

Shakira and Pique during happier times at the US Open in 2019. Along with her romantic woes, the singer could face jail time for nearly $ 14.7 million in unpaid Spanish taxes. AFP via Getty Images

“Shakira is a very family oriented person,” Martinez described. “She will not go to a party with a group of friends. No, they gather at her house for barbecues and family activities. It is a house built for entertaining. Children like to stay here and be with their abuelos ”.

And, as her parents get older, there are good reasons the singer stays close.

Shakira’s father, William Mebarak Chadid, 90, had a bad fall earlier this year. Concerned about her father’s condition, Shakira dedicated a post to him on Instagram. “You taught us to get up after every fall and this time we know you will do it again,” she posted on July 9th. The nonagenarian is reportedly on the mend.

Shakira performed during half-time at the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami. The singer has owned a luxury home in Magic City since 2001. Getty Images

Not only Shakira’s parents live in Miami, but also her half-brother Antonio. Her brothers are very close and it is said that “Tonino” is her confidant.

“It’s all about his children. His children come before his career, ”said Martinez. “His family comes first. Her mother is always with her and Tonino too ”.

The singer’s brother is a real estate agent who shared the listing of his North Bay mansion with Martinez.

Shakira bought the North Bay Road waterfront property in 2001 for $ 3.4 million. The 8,078 square foot contemporary home boasts 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, a gym with hardwood floors, recording studio and private dock. Over the years, she has completely refurbished the two-story stunner, collaborating with Miami architects Ben Lopez & Associates and interior designer Renata Lessa Bastos on the redesign.

However, soon after she and Piqué’s son Milan were born in 2013, Shakira attempted to dump the property, first renting it for $ 45,000 a month and then selling it for just under $ 13 million. In 2015, she raised the price to $ 13.9 million. In February 2021, she re-listed the house for $ 15.9 million before taking it out six months later. The house has since remained out of business.

In addition to solving custody issues, Shakira and Pique could fight for a large, high-end portfolio of properties in Spain, Cyprus, the Bahamas and Miami. It is reportedly worth $ 300 million. REUTERS

At the height of the pandemic, when prices were skyrocketing in Miami while stars like Cindy Crawford, Tom Brady and David and Victoria Beckham were all flocking to Magic City, Shakira was offered “five to six million more than the asking price” , but he didn’t. I don’t want to sell, according to Martinez.

“Right after that, everything happened,” Martinez continued, referring to Shakira’s problems with Piqué and the tax evasion controversy. “This was God’s plan. I told her this is her house.

“He is a very private person. She must be sad, but you will never see her sad in public. She is very composed. She is a fighter. She goes on and goes to the next chapter.

“I’m sorry about what happened to her with her partner, but this is life,” added Martinez. “In Miami, she can get on with her life.

Ads