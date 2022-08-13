Salma Hayek lived through hell filming her first sex scene with Antonio Banderas in ‘Desperado’

Though Salma Hayek is considered a sex symbol and an icon of Latin beauty, the truth is that this native of Veracruz was not always comfortable showing off their physical attributes in front of the camera, despite the fact that the future of his career could depend on doing it or not. This is what happened on the set of desperatethe first American production in which the actress participated and which was a true baptism of fire for her.

Let’s go back to the early 1990s, when Hayek in her twenties, who had just starred in the Mexican soap opera Teresa and the movie the alley of miracles (for which it was nominated for an Ariel Award, and which today continues to be the most awarded film in Mexican cinema), settles in The Angels to try his luck in the Hollywood industry. Despite having a low level of English and suffer dyslexiastudies acting at the prestigious center of Stella Adler, moved by her intense passion for cinema and her dream of becoming a star. But although in her country many of her already recognize her face, in Hollywood she is still a perfect unknown.

Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek in a scene from the film ‘Desperado,’ 1995. (Photo by Columbia Pictures/Getty Images)

At that time, Robert Rodriguez was preparing his next film, a kind of sequel to Mariachi–the 1992 feature film that he shot almost alone and with just 6,400 euros ($7,000), and which unexpectedly became a sensation in the sundance festival 1993 being acquired and distributed with great success by Columbia Pictures (holding the record for the cheapest film with a gross of one million dollars). That show of premature talent demanded a sequel to match, one that would present Rodriguez as a filmmaker capable of managing large budgets without losing an iota of the dynamism and energy that had captivated audiences in Mariachi. How was she going to do it?

Rodriguez’s idea was to take advantage of the pull of his first job to offer a continuation of that story that at the same time served as improved and amplified reboot. Therefore, beyond having the support of Columbia Pictures and all that this implies in terms of resources and creative team, the Texan understood that the distributionwas going to be a key factor in the success or failure of his project. yes in Mariachi had had to settle for employing his friend Charles Gallardo for the leading role, this time I needed a real rising latin star. That star ended up being Antonio Banderaswhich wrapped in the prestige of Pedro Almodóvar and after his successful landing in Hollywood with the mambo kings, philadelphia Y interview with the vampiresought to establish himself in Hollywood as a leading actor – and, why not, also as an action hero.

Read more

The man from Malaga was signed to play the mariachi with weapons to take, Rodriguez was presented with the challenge of finding an actress to play Carolina, the woman who is saved by the protagonist and who since then heals him and accompanies him in his bloody revenge –in addition to starring in a most intense moment with him. After an extensive search, Rodriguez and his wife at the time, elizabeth avellan, they found the unknown Salma Hayek and saw in her the perfect candidate to pair up with the actor from Malaga. Thus, everything was ready: the bulk of the filming would take place in the Mexican City Acuna and would start October 24, 1994. Hayek was excited for what was to be her formal introduction to the American public. The only problem? That still did not master the language where a whole movie was going to be shot.

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow to be able to see an Instagram post that is not available due to your privacy preferences

As Hayek recalls, the warnings about her lack of fluency in English had filled her with fears and complexes. “I had been told that my accent would remind people in Hollywood of their Mexican cleaners.”, the actress recalled in the past. “When the movie was released the critics said “Salma Hayek is a bombshell”. That confused me because I thought they were saying that the movie had crashed, that it had failed, and that it was all my fault.” pointed out to Oprah Winfrey several years ago. Despite everything, the actress bite the bullet and scrupulously memorized her phrases to avoid conflicts on the set. But beyond the language barrier there was another hurdle the 20-something would have to overcome: his reluctance to interpret a love scene as God brought it into the world.

Let’s remember the moment in question: the life of the mariachi protagonist has already intersected with that of Carolina, the stunning owner of a coffee bookstore who causes traffic accidents just by walking down the street. They both lie on the bed while he plays some chords on his guitar. The friction is inevitable and Carolina begins to kiss the mariachi’s neck, after which both characters merge into an intense kiss and the guitar ends up on the floor. So, in front of a wall full of lighted candles, a quick montage –although not so fast that we can clearly distinguish the actors– shows us both already naked and making love in different positions, to the rhythm of the guitars of the tex-mex rock band Los Lobos. Next, the mariachi’s spur runs through Carolina’s silhouette, stopping especially at her buttocks. The mariachi kisses the body of her lover and the act of love resumes, culminating in gestures of affection and laughter.

The truth is that almost everything we see of Banderas and Hayek is dimly lit profilesexcept for a couple of quick shots where Hayek’s chest is clearly visible. But that does not mean that the scene had to be shot with both stripped of their clothes, simulating the sexual act in front of an entire film crew. And while Banderas was seasoned when it came to this type of “racy” sequence, Hayek had only limited experience with the alley of miracles –tape that, unlike this one, was not seen by millions of people around the world.

“I had a really bad time with the love scene” recalled in the aforementioned interview. “I cried through the whole love scene. That’s why you never see long pieces, just little pieces cut together. I’m crying most of the time, so they have to take bits. It took eight hours instead of an hour. I almost dismiss”.

“I actually cried. She didn’t want to be naked in front of the camera and she thought: “What will my mother and father think of this?”.

As the actress told cinemania, the nerves seized her at the time of shooting the scene. “I remember that he only said: Don’t touch me and don’t take my clothes off! I locked myself in the bathroom, they gave me tequila and I started crying. It was very hard”.

“One of the things I was afraid of was Antonio, he was an absolute gentleman and very nice, and we are still very good friends, but he was very free. It scared me that for him, it was like nothing. I started crying and he was like, ‘Oh my God. You’re making me feel terrible.’ And she was so ashamed that she was crying” he said on the podcast Armchair Expert. And although it clarified several times that Rodríguez and Banderas “they were amazing” and that the director “he never pressured me”, the moment turned out to be very traumatic.

“I wasn’t throwing in the towel.“, said. “They were trying to make me laugh. She would take it off me for two seconds and start crying again. But we got over it. We did the best with what we could do at the time“.

Luckily, Salma Hayek was able to compose herself and shoot the torrid scene –which, it must be said, is executed with quite good taste by Rodriguez–, demonstrating an explosive chemistry with Banderas that, without a doubt, was key to the success of the film. . With a budget of just €6.5 million ($7 million), desperate raised worldwide €23.5 million (25.4 million dollars) and generated a whole legion of fans of the gunslinging mariachi. In 2003, Rodriguez would return with the conclusion of his so-called “Mexico trilogy”, The Mexican / Once Upon a Time in Mexicowhere he met again with Banderas and Hayek (in addition to incorporating names of the stature of Johnny Depp, Mickey RourkeAnd till Enrique Iglesias). The well-known friendship of the director with Quentin Tarantino got Hayek cast to play the sultry vampire Santanico Pandemonium in the 1996 film they both co-wrote and directed by Texan, open until dawn. In addition, Rodriguez would once again count on Hayek to Spy Kids 3-D: Game Overthe third installment of his family action saga.

For his part, Hayek took advantage of his newly acquired status as sex symbols to get papers on tapes like wild wild westeither Dogma –very different films in which, however, the actress always ended up acting as sexual claim. Her big chance to be taken seriously as an actress would not come until 2002, when she produced and starred in the biopic Frida and was nominated for Oscarthe Golden Globethe SAG and the BAFTA –in addition to reaping great critical and box office success around the world (although, years later and as a result of the scandal of Harvey Weinsteinthe actress would publish an article in New York Times stating that the tycoon and producer had harassed her and that he had even abused her during the production of Frida).

But the possible trauma of desperate proved to be temporary and Hayek’s rise, unstoppable. Between 2006 and 2010 she was the executive producer of Bettythe award-winning American remake of the popular Colombian telenovela I am Betty the Ugly one, which ran for four seasons between 2006 and 2010 (and in which she even cast herself as the editor Sofia Reyes). The Mexican would repeat her television experience playing Elizabeth Stone in seven episodes of the series 30 rocksand in 2011 he would also debut in first-rate animation alongside his friend Banderas, giving voice to Kitty Soft Paws in the successful spin-off of the saga Shrek, The cat with boots.

Married since 2009 with the businessman Francois-Henri Pinault(with whom he has a daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault), today Hayek leads a comfortable life and allows himself to choose his projects with great precision. to their55 years travels comfortably through the industry and just as he triumphs in comic action as was the case with the other bodyguardjump into the superhero genre at the hands of Marvel in Eternals or the biopic with The Gucci house.

Few would have bet that that beautiful girl from Veracruz would end up becoming a Hollywood star and would become one of the most relevant Latin figures in the world. But Hayek says she never doubted that she would get it.

More stories that may interest you: