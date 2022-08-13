Prepare the tissues: Bambi turns 80

One of those classic films, a personal favorite of Walt Disney and that traumatized Steven Spielberg in his childhood, turns 80 since its premiere: it is Bambi.

The story of the little fawn who loses his mother at the hands of a hunter, is inspired by the work of the Austrian Felix Sander, was released on August 13, 1942, did not have a successful debut. In fact, in its first commercial run, it lost money, which made it necessary to release it again years later.

It is one of the few Disney films in which its protagonists do not sing their own songs, a fact that also occurs in the original version of the 101 DalmatiansIn addition to Tarzan. It is also the one with the fewest dialogues in the animation history of this production company: only a thousand words are said in the entire film.

Although Walt Disney wanted it to be the studio’s second film after the success of Snow Whitethe difficulties encountered by the cartoonists to animate the deer, due to their antlers and the natural position of their eyes, led to other films being released instead.

One of the most traumatic scenes in cinema history is that of the death of Bambi’s mother. However, to the surprise of many people, the killing of the deer does not appear in the frame: it is only suggested by the sound and the subsequent sequences.

For the creation of this tape, some scenes were used that were not used in Pinocchio, premiered in 1940. bambi more than returned the favor, being a source of material for productions such as the jungle book, Marline, The rescuers Y Beauty and the Beast.

There are numerous differences between the original version of the book, written for adults and with explicit sexual and violent scenes, and the film. For example, Tambor the rabbit and Flor the skunk do not appear in the title, where there are many more references to man-made death. In fact, in a recent poll by the American Film Institute, the man from Bambi was voted the 20th worst movie villain.

Even more: there is a Soviet version of Bambi that was released in 1985 and had a sequel, which hit theaters in 1987.