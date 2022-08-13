Predator: The Prey | Coco, the rescued dog that everyone loves thanks to the movie

One of the most important franchises in the world of horror/action films involving space creatures has managed to be reborn after several installments that left much to be desired. predator – 78% not only stood out within the filmography of Arnold Schwarzenegger, but also brought one of the most feared monstrous villains on the screen, and despite the stumbling block that some of his deliveries meant, he has remained among the interests of the audience.

It is true that it seemed that the franchise was already dead after how badly it had gone to the last film of 2018, The Predator – 41% that was far from convincing the public and critics. Hulu took on the task of bringing a new installment to its platform that would take place three hundred years ago, so it would have the opportunity to separate itself from much of what has happened throughout the saga, and although there was not much to expect , the result exceeded expectations.

Predator: The prey – 97% has now become a fan favorite of Predator, and has even captured new audiences. And it is that the audacity of the film has become remarkable by putting a woman from the Comanche community as the protagonist who demonstrates that she has great ability and strength to face something so fierce and unknown, which, in addition, helps her find herself. herself and recognize her own courage.

Many things have been applauded in the film, such as its action moments and the way in which it manages to generate tension in the viewer, as well as the interpretation of Amber Midthunder. But there is one character in particular who has already won the hearts of most and it is Sarii, the protagonist’s four-legged companion. The dog in charge of this character is Coconutand beyond his sympathy, he has a story that has already moved more than one.

On Facebook, an association called Fulton County Animal Serviceswhere he belonged Coconut Until a year ago, they shared the dog’s story and said they were proud to see her succeed in Hollywood. In the story it stands out that Coconut She arrived at the shelter in early 2021 and was specifically adopted by a family that has worked in the film industry for years to join the film sets, so she will have many more opportunities than her role as Predator: The Prey.

Below, you can see the original publication with some photos of Coco.

The association has mentioned that many users have already nicknamed her the “Meryl Streep of dogs”, and it is also worth noting that at first Sarii did not have much participation in the frame beyond being Naru’s companion, but after a test screening several viewers suggested to Dan Trachtenberg, the director, that the dog should have more scenes, so Dan decided to write more scenes for her, making her a fundamental part of the story and the development of the protagonist.

It is worth mentioning that Coconut She does not have any specific training like most of the dogs that appear in the movies, however, the dog has been shown to be able to work and seems to enjoy it. In an interview during the promotion of the film, Amber Mid Thunder noted that working with Coconut It had been special, because although she was quite naughty but in a sweet way, she won the hearts of the whole team.