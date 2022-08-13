Piqué, finished with Shakira, has a new girlfriend: let’s find out who she is

Pique it can not be said that he remained idle: after parting with Shakira which took place last June, the Spanish player seems to have consoled himself very quickly. According to some rumors released by the English newspaper The Sun it seems that Shakira’s unfaithful ex-husband has one new girlfriend and much younger than him. The news emerged at a very delicate moment for the ex couple, in fact Shakira is dealing with some legal problems due to a heavy accusation of tax evasion.

According to The Sun the mysterious girlfriend would be called Clara Chia Marti, 23-year-old student involved in public relations who, it is said, would work for the footballer. The relationship should have stayed secretHowever, according to rumors, someone seems to have pinched them together. A source in the tabloid newspaper confirmed that the two have been dating for a few months and that they would be paparazzi together during parties organized by the player’s Press Office.

What is still unclear is whether this relationship began before or after the formalization of the separation between the two ex-spouses. To avoid any kind of gossip, a source close to the girl said: “Clara is deleted from all social networks to prevent anyone from finding her photos and recognizing her ”. No reply to this has yet arrived from the player situation quite complex between the divorce and the financial problems of the two, a new scandal it would further damage the image of the ex-couple.

Piqué new girlfriend: Shakira will pay for all the trips of the children to Barcelona

The separation between Shakira and Piqué is known to have been very long and complex, both because of the Financial problems of both that for custody of children. There were rumors of some exorbitant debts which would weigh on Piqué’s shoulders while Shakira was recently accused of tax evasion. However, the singer has always stated that she wants to make the divorce as less traumatic as possible for her two children. Milan and Sasha. It has been decided that the children will go to live with their mother in Miami even if it will be the singer who will pay for the trips of the two to Barcelona to be able to see their father. In any case, the couple continues to be talked about and we are sure that it will continue to give us scandals and gossip.