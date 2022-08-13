Pete Davidson takes refuge in Orlando Bloom’s advice to overcome Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson is going through a difficult time in his life due to his breakup with Kim Kardashianafter nine months of intense romance.

The 28-year-old actor and the socialite decided to end on good terms, since both were apparently aware that the distance was a factor against them and they could not overcome it.

And it is that we remember that The former star of “Saturday Night Live” is filming in Australia his new movie with Orlando Bloom, who according to reports Hollywood Life would have become his confidant in matters of the “heart”.

A source close to the actors reports that Pete Davidson approached the star of “Pirates of the Caribbean” to talk about what happened with Kim Kardashian and since then they have become inseparable.

“Orlando and Pete have become very close in the last few weeks…Pete felt comfortable opening up to him”, he mentioned.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davdison started their romance last October and seemed very much in love

Photo: Instagram @kimkardashian

According to the informant, Orlando Bloom has been very supportive of Pete giving advice based on his experience, encouraging at all times to focus for now on your projects and take everything easy.

“Orlando explained how he has been in the same situation and trying not to take things too lightly. Said whatever’s meant to be, it will be and to concentrate on doing it for the moment”, he mentioned.

The source suggests that Orlando Bloom encouraged Pete Davidson to respect the 41-year-old celebrity’s decision and that once he returns to the United States, talk to her to see if they reconcile.

Kim Kardashian formalized her relationship with Pete Davidson once she signed the divorce with Kanye West

Photo: Instagram @kimkardashian

“Once you return home, if you want, you can try to work on repairing your relationship. Until then, Orlando explained that he would just give Kim some space and reconnect when the time is right.”

To conclude, the publication points out that Orlando Bloom could have motivated Davidson to take refuge in exercise and meditation to cope with this situation.

Recommended video: This is how Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson looked at their first MET Gala together