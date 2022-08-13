Paganini: “Cristiano Ronaldo, there is Napoli. Mendes has made a request to Manchester United”
Cristiano Ronaldo would be ready to greet the English team to reach Serie A, Napoli would also be among the pretenders.
Paolo PaganiniRai market expert, took stock of the future of Cristiano Ronaldo which may be far from Manchester United. Revealing that the player’s agent will ask the English team to participate in the payment of the Portuguese striker’s salary, should he join a new team. Under these conditions, the teams interested in securing his card would be different. Paganini, surprisingly, also puts Napoli and Juventus in it.
Here is what the reporter revealed: “Mendes will ask Manchester United to contribute to the payment of Ronaldo’s salary. With the more affordable salary, the Portuguese becomes attractive especially for Serie A: there is the Naplesbut also the Juventus who always answered no, despite all the phone calls from Mendes, but the bianconeri also said they could talk about it again if CR7 decides to significantly lower the salary“. The Rai transfer market expert concluded.
