new skins, date and much more

A few days ago I was freaking out over the fact that the teaser for the collaboration between Fortnite and Dragon Ball would break all kinds of records being the tweet with the most likes in the history of the game. Something that shows that the desire that many of us have to get to see the crossover within the game is evident. Thus, I wanted to collect in this article everything that is known about him to date so that you can have the information at hand. Let’s go to the mess!

When does the collaboration between Fortnite and Dragon Ball come out? event date

The crossover release date It’s next Tuesday, August 16, next week ⏳

⏳ will come out with the new update 21.40 of the battle royale ✅

What content can we expect from the crossover between Fortnite and Dragon Ball?

There are already two skins confirmed by Bandai Namco itself: one of Goky and another of Vegeta ✅

✅ There will be two other skins that, according to the latest leaks, they will be Beerus and Bulma’s although this has not been officially confirmed ❓

although this has not been officially confirmed ❓ It’s known that one of the gestures of the pack will allow us to become super Saiyan in the middle of the game with the first two skins ❗️

in the middle of the game with the first two skins ❗️ As is often the case with other crossovers, these packs are expected to come with other accessories such as backpacks or hang gliders ✅

Other important details of Fortnite x Dragon Ball

According to the latest leaks, this crossover will be bigger than we think

Epic Games may add other new features along with the skins mentioned above, although the following points are more speculation than anything else: There could be an anime-themed level in Creative mode ❓ Some reference to the anime would be added to the Fortnite map ❓ A new community event would be held in which we might get some free items from the crossover ❓



To finish, I just wanted to ask you a question regarding this crossover because I’m curious: What Dragon Ball skins would you like to see in the battle royale?