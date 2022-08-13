Music Rights Giant BMI Cancels US$1 Billion Sale Plan

Broadcast Music Inc., which represents the rights to thousands of songwriters including Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith and Rihanna, is no longer in business.

A sale “is no longer an avenue we are considering,” the company said in a statement Friday, adding that “we have made it clear from the outset that as we explored strategic opportunities for BMI, we would evaluate all options that our affiliates would support. and grow the value of their music”.

BMI hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc. earlier this year to explore strategic options, including a sale. With revenues of more than $1.4 billion in 2021, executives thought it could sell for at least $1.5 billion. They asked some bidders for as much as $2 billion or $3 billion, according to people familiar with the talks. The company is a powerhouse in the music business. Every time a bar, restaurant, radio station or streaming service wants to play Rihanna’s “Work” or Sheeran’s “Shape of You,” they must pay BMI.

The company is the latest in a string of major music entities that hasn’t convinced a buyer to pay what they want. Concord, one of the world’s largest independent music companies, has finalized its sale process after rejecting all offers as not big enough. Other companies that have explored a sale, including Round Hill Music, Anthem Entertainment Group and Tempo Music, have yet to find a buyer, though they have not publicly ended the search.

These aborted sales signal a major shift in the music asset market. The value of music copyrights has skyrocketed in recent years as new investors flooded the market. Music has always attracted financial types who want to go to awards shows and hang out with pop stars. But these assets have become even more intriguing in recent years as the proliferation of streaming services has boosted industry revenues. Investors saw them as a stable alternative to the stock market.

Two of the three biggest music companies, Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group, went public, while many of the most famous musicians of the last century sold their catalogs in deals that collectively generated billions of dollars.

However, that market has started to slow this year due to rising interest rates and a declining supply of available assets. The influx of savvy investors like Blackstone Inc., KKR & Co. and Apollo Global Management Inc. has also led to more measured spending.

Market volatility “has thrown more of these processes into an uncertain state,” said Josh Gruss, chief executive of Round Hill. However, Gruss is still considering offers.

Many potential competitors and buyers never understood how BMI could sell itself. Owned by a consortium of television and radio stations, the company has long operated as a non-profit organization. But he would have to start making money to justify the valuations he was seeking.

BMI sales they have grown between 5% and 10% annually in recent years, except for a parenthesis during the first year of the pandemic. That is not enough to start generating material profit in a short period of time.

The company proposed to potential buyers that it would change the way its payments to artists work, including the possibility of paying them less up front in exchange for shares in the business. It also discussed ways to increase its share of the performing rights market, in which it competes with ASCAP, as well as smaller players such as Global Music Rights and SESAC. BMI discussed the creation or purchase of other companies to diversify its business.

The company also talked a lot about cutting costs. A potential bidder had a plan to cut costs and automate many of the royalty collections.

BMI has received some offers from interested parties, including private equity firms and technology providers, the people said, asking not to be named discussing private deal negotiations. In the end, however, most of the potential buyers either chose not to seek a deal or offered complicated offers that didn’t work out for BMI.

This is the second time this year that Goldman Sachs has advised a company for which it could have gotten a multimillion-dollar payday and come up empty-handed. Goldman also advised Concord, which owns the Rodgers & Hammerstein catalog, among other assets. The Michigan state pension fund received bids of more than $4.5bn for the business, but only wanted to sell if an offer of close to $6bn surprised it. No such buyer materialized. A Goldman spokesman declined to comment.

That investment bank is not alone in striking. Moelis & Co. was buying Round Hill, Anthem, and Tempo at the same time.

The slowdown in mergers and acquisitions has prompted many music companies to raise money by selling bonds. Hipgnosis Songs Management, one of the biggest copyright buyers in recent years, is raising more than $220 million using its existing catalog as collateral.

If there’s one big sale that most people are still hoping will pay off, it’s the Pink Floyd catalogue. It is one thing to convey a collection of desirable and undesirable assets. Another is to stream one of the greatest music catalogs of all time.