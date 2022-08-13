Michael Estrada arrived at CDMX to report with La Maquina

Just upon arrival, Michael Estrada made it clear that his goal is to score goals for Blue Cross and he said excited to live his second stage in the MX League.

“I am very excited, excited about the opportunity that is being given to me, I hope to arrive and score a lot of goals, the center forward has to be like that, so excited about the opportunity that is being given to me to go to Blue Cross“, said Road.

“I am very happy with the opportunity that is being given to me, it is the second largest team that I am representing here in Mexicothe truth is a very competitive league, so I am eager to do things well, and to continue preparing myself because it is a very difficult championship”, he added.

On the other hand, the Ecuadorian striker assured that he is in a position to participate as soon as possible and considered that he will have no problem adapting once again to Mexican soccer.

“I was preparing in the previous team, so I’m fine. The truth is that I don’t think there will be many complications because I’ve already had a few years here, so I don’t think it will be difficult for me to adapt to the league, now I have to get to know my teammates and the style of play”, he concluded.

