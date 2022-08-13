Meryl Streep, Scarlett Johansson, Andrew Garfield… The list of actors who were rejected by Hollywood

Actors have to go through a lot of auditions to make it to the top, however, many times they stay at the gates to get the papers they want. We review the most curious stories of renowned actors who have been left without their desired characters.

meryl streep

Judged by their physique meryl streep shared on The Graham Norton Show that in 1976 he auditioned for the leading role of Dwan in the film King Kong. However, the producer of the tape considered it “too ugly”. Obviously, she did not manage to bring to life this character that would be played by Jessica Lange.

Scarlett Johansson

On the contrary, Scarlett Johansson wanted to be Actors have to go through many auditions to get high, however, many times they stay at the gates to get the papers they want. We review the most curious stories of renowned actors who have been left without their desired characters.

henry cavill

There is no doubt that henry cavill he’s fit, so he’s been able to play roles like Superman or Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher. However, he assured in Men’s Health that he began to worry about his physique when he was rejected in the Casino Royale casting. for “being full”. Cavill wanted to play James Bond, but this role would go to Daniel Craig.

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield known, above all, for embodying Spiderman in the franchise The Amazing Spiderman, It wasn’t “handsome enough” either. to play the role of Prince Caspian in The Chronicles of Narnia, as the actor told Entertainment Tonight. Ben Barnes would be in charge of bringing this character to life.

Speaking of Spiderman, the character that everyone wants to play, but only a lucky few have achieved it. Tom Holland He has been in charge of giving life to the character of Spider-Man in the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, however, this was a highly valued role to which many renowned actors aspired.

Joseph Quinn

Joseph Quinn It is one of them. the actor of stranger things commented that he auditioned for Spiderman but they never responded.

Timothee Chalament

Timothee Chalament is a highly nominated and award-winning actor for his role as Elio in Call me by your name. The interpreter commented on The Hollywood Reporter that he wanted to be Spiderman, however, they did not take him because her audition was a disaster.

Friends: The series everyone wants to be on

We don’t know what would have happened if Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Mattew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Leblanc Y David Schwimmer they would not have starred in the series Friends, but what is known is that there were many more names on the table to play the characters in the series.

Tiffany Thiessen She is an actress who has participated in many series and almost played Rachel Green, but “she was too young compared to the rest of the cast” she commented in an interview.

The original voice of Apu from The Simpsons, Frank Azari He almost took the role of Joey Tribbiany from Matt Leblanc. This did not happen and the actor continued auditioning to participate in the series, which led him to play David, Phoebe’s scientist boyfriend.

For a time, according to the book Friends Generation, David Schwimmer wanted to give up the role of Ross Gellerbecause he was tired of working on television, so they auditioned many other artists such as Noah Wyle, who would be known for his role in emergenciesor Eric MacCormac, known for his character from Will & Grace. Eventually, Schwimmer read the script for the pilot episode and was convinced to play Ross.

failed auditions

Millie Bobby Brown told Variety that she auditioned for the role of Laura, also known as X-23, in the film Logan. He said that he had prepared a lot for the role and that he was very excited to work with Hugh Jackman. However, the character ended up going to Dafne Keen.

Taylor momsenbefore joining the cast of gossip-girl, wanted to play Hannah Montana. However, the singer the pretty Reckless he’s glad that role was played by Miley Cyrus and that they didn’t catch her, because she doesn’t think she would have been able to deal with the pressure.

Eddie Reydmane He told The Graham Norton Show what his worst audition was. The English actor said that he tried to be Bilbo Bolson in The Hobbit, but that the casting was a disaster. This role would end up in the hands of Martin Freeman.