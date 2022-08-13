Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore and an unrecognizable Nicole Kidman star in this devastating and hopeful existential drama available on HBO Max

Virginia Woolf said: “Life is a dream, waking up is what kills us” and that seems to torment the three protagonists of ‘The hours’adaptation of Michael Cunningham’s book and probably Stephen Daldry’s Roundest Movie (‘The reader’). You have it available on HBO Max.

‘The hours’ introduces us to three women in separate timelines: in 1923, the writer Virginia Woolf (Nicole Kidman) goes through a complicated stage in which she tries to get her book off the ground, after suffering several nervous breakdowns; in 1951, Laura (Julianne Moore) is a housewife who does not know how to get out of the depression that floods every moment of her life; and in 2001, Clarissa (Meryl Streep) is an editor who refuses to say goodbye to her dear friend (Ed Harris), who is suffering from AIDS.

The stories of these three characters are connected by the book ‘Mrs Dalloway’ by Virginia Woolf, in which her concerns somehow resonate.





few movies they represent so well what depression isin a subtle and at the same time accurate way, without overloading the ink with the drama despite dealing with suicide and other thorny issues, which could well have been an endless source of tragic scenes that threatened to overwhelm the viewer in tears.

The film does not make the mistake of simplifying the illness and reducing it, as other stories do, to “being sad”, but goes further and transmits through looks and gestures that existential anguish that a person feels for whom the passage of time is no longer living but only existing.

the actual happiness

However, and although it is undeniable that this dramatic charge is there present and contained at all times, the central theme is none other than happiness. Not like that promise of an idyllic future that it has become today, but like little moments in life that we don’t even notice until later, when we would give anything to return to them and recover what we didn’t know how to value. .

Virginia, Laura and Clarissa are three women mired in unhappiness despite the fact that a simplistic look could affirm that “they have no reason to feel unhappy”. The routine passing of days makes it hard for even them to realize that they are not satisfied with the life they lead.





The film, at the end, tells us about how hard it is to find the value to choose to be happy, or rather, to choose not to be unhappy. In some cases due to external conditions that weigh on their decision-making capacity and in others due to self-imposed limitations.

Furthermore, it is surprising that a 2002 film presented a story with a strong feminist component, not only because of the complex portrayal of female characters but because of how he exposes certain issues without judging the decisions of his characters, such as the demystification of motherhood (there are many more, but it is difficult to comment on them without spoiling).

To round off the whole, the film has a spectacular cast of leading actresses: Nicole Kidman, Julianne Moore Y meryl streep they fill each shot, making the viewer interested in understanding their motivations (I repeat, today we are used to seeing this type of character but, at that time, any angry woman on screen tended to call herself crazy).





It would be criminal not to mention another of the film’s great performances: Ed Harris, who crystallizes all that vulnerability and frustration in his character without falling into victimhood. He also watched the secondary ones, with their brief but interesting appearances: Alison Janney, Claire Danes, Toni Collette, John C. Reilly Y Jeff Daniels complete this luxury cast.

‘The hours’ is a devastating but also hopeful film, which treats existential dramas from containment and in turn from happiness as something attainable. Ahead of its time in many ways, her exceptional cast caps off one of those eye-popping works that lovers of thoughtful stories and complex characters will love.