Memes make fun of Ben Affleck, on his honeymoon with JLo

The wedding of Ben Affleck and JLo has given much to talk about, not only because it is a love story that takes place 20 years later, in which a secret wedding in Las Vegas surprised the couple’s fans, but because now, that the lovebirds enjoy their honeymoon in Paris, a photo of Affleck has unleashed all kinds of memes.

It turns out that Ben, 49, was caught sleeping soundly with a tired expression that has become a meme and has generated speculation about an alleged prenuptial agreement and how the admired JLowho recently celebrated her birthday showing off her figure, “is finished” to her current husband.

The memes that flood Twitter make fun of the actor who will star in “Batman”, as they predict that “this passionate rhythm” of the couple, Ben will end up in the bones.

They even bring up one of Lopez’s ex-marriages, the one she had with Marc Anthony, with whom she began a relationship in 2004 that culminated in a secret marriage as well.

In 2008 JLo gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl, the result of this marriage. Despite the popularity of the family they formed, in 2011 they announced that they were going to divorce, a fact that was completed in 2012.

“She will always be my soulmate, the girl of my life. We have been very good friends since day one.”, Antony told “Extra”. Jennifer, in turn, told Oprah Winfrey that she felt “have failed miserably” before that divorce.

Ben Affleck JLo: A Love Story

The story of JLo and Ben Affleck goes back two decades: they started dating in 2002, after the diva’s second divorce. They starred together in “Gigli” in 2003, and they became engaged.

The singer wrote that “love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient: twenty years of patience”. According to Jennifer, that wedding was: “exactly what we wanted”.

However, according to “cosmopolitan”, A source close to the marriage would have clarified that the rush of the ceremony could be due to the fact that “Jennifer wanted to do it before he chickened out”.

And many media have brought to light an alleged prenuptial agreement that they would have already signed in the first decade of the 2000s, about which the couple has not commented today.

According to TMZ, the couple will celebrate the wedding with their loved ones again, but for the moment they have been seen through the streets of Paris more in love than ever, he taking photos of her, hugging and sharing signs of love.

Jennifer believes that “love is a great thing, perhaps the best of all things, and it is worth waiting for”. And so, after 20 years of waiting, it seems that, at the moment, she and Ben are enjoying that great thing together, although that brings Ben very exhausted, according to netizens after the aforementioned photo in which Affleck looks very tired went viral.