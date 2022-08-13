Meet the comic on which the Amazon Prime Video series is based

Coinciding with the year of the release of “Stranger Things”, which has become the peak of the trend towards self-reference that is dominant in the world of entertainment today, that is, where creatives use as raw material that of pop culture that marked them in his childhood and adolescence; came to the world of vignettes “Paper Girls”a great work with which the franchise has clear parallels.

It’s about the multi-award winning work by Brian K. Vaughan, which of course has the American suburbs of the 80s as the main setting. Communities where most of the inhabitants know each other and live in houses with their respective gardens, attics and basements, and which here serve the screenwriter of “Saga”, to offer within a fantasy and science fiction adventure with thriller guidelines , a look behind the idealization of family models whose sometimes fractured nuclei end up collapsing here when their prejudices, beliefs and vices collide with the extreme situation caused by a war without time or space.

A conflict that erupts with gigantic winged creatures, scavengers with cybernetic implants, impossible organic artifacts and soldiers with ultra-tech weapons and vehicles.

As its title indicates, the central characters are a group of girls who, at 12 years old, present themselves as endearing incarnations of nostalgia for that lost analog world, starting with the fact that they distribute newspapers on bicycles, when these have not yet been they became a lifestyle, but they were already the quintessential vehicle for film stories promoted by people like Steven Spielberg.

In contrast, their character is a true reflection of the traits of the generation to which they belong and that was defined by anger and disenchantment at the threshold of the 90s, clinging to friendship as one of their values ​​and bastion of their broken dreams. .

This is what will allow them not to lose their sanity when they are in the middle of the unexpected and unusual confrontation between fractions divided by age, which is nothing more than a ruthless metaphor for uncertainty and that feeling of love-hate that tends to be generated by growing up and irremediably bordering on the adult world.

As for the visual proposal of “Paper Girls”, Cliff Chiang shines with a silhouette very much in the organic style of the 70s, which goes from the extremes between the subtle and the coarse, and the dramatic sense that he gives to the assembly of sequences thanks to the constant use of full-page illustrations, exploring the points of tension at just the right moment, to achieve an almost frenetic development.

This with the seductive and disturbing handling of pale tones courtesy of Matt Wilson, who makes light another protagonist, rarefying the atmospheres of a concept with allusions to the paranoia of the cold war, and full of references to cinema, music and television, which also feeds on the ‘space opera’, classic horror, horror comedy and the romanticism of the beginnings of space travel and NASA. All at the service of what in the end is a journey towards self-discovery in order to later learn to forgive oneself, facing off against clones and future versions of himself.

“Paper Girls” is a series that works for both the young and adult reader. His adaptation is now available on Amazon Prime Video.