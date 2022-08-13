meet some of the famous

The Left Handers International association declared international left hander day the August 13, 1976with the aim of recognizing the difficulties that left-handed people present, even to reduce the discrimination they have suffered by society.

However, there are famous personalities who prove to be a virtue the fact of be left-handedfor this reason today, we present you some of those celebrities, among which the following stand out:

Marie Curiewas a physicist and chemist, she was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics, due to the discovery of radioactive elements, as well as for her research on radium and its compounds.

Albert Einsteinone of the most famous scientists of all time, recognized for being the author of the theory of relativity, winner of the Nobel Prize for the law of the photoelectric effect, developed the fluctuation-dissipation theorem, likewise, published the theory of stimulated radiation.

Paul MCCARTNEYwas the bassist of the famous rock band The Beatles, likewise, he was a singer-songwriter, writer, actor and activist.

Julia Robertsthe actress has been nominated 20 times, at the BAFTA Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Golden Globes, Primetime Emmy Awards, Oscars and at the San Sebastian International Film Festival.

Likewise, Tom Cruise, Prince William, Celine Dion, Keanu Reeves, Paul McCartney, Barack Obama, Simón Bolívar, Jennifer Lawrence, Angelina Jolie, Justin Bieber, Brad Pitt, Queen Elizabeth ll, Lady Gaga, Benjamin Franklin, Isaac Newton, Leonardo Da Vinci, are part of that estimated 10% of the population left-handed.

If we talk about sportit is said that lefties have greater ability in combat, such as boxing, soccer, tennis, baseball and basketball, proof of them are: Leo Messi, Rafa Nadal, Diego Armando Maradona, Pelé.

According to studies, lefties are more smart because unlike the rights, they can access both sides of the brain, in the same way because they have a intelligence quotient above 140not for nothing Bill Gates he was also left-handed.