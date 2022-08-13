Man accused of kidnapping Lady Gaga’s dogs is convicted | THE UNIVERSAL

A second man accused of stealing two of Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs, in an episode during which the dog walker was shot, was sentenced Thursday in the United States after admitting his role in the act.

Lafayette Shon Whaley, 28, was sentenced to six years in prison for second-degree theft of two of the singer’s three French bulldogs in 2021. Read here: Confirmed! Lady Gaga will be in the musical sequel to “Joker”

Whaley was part of a gang that shot dog walker Ryan Fischer while he was exercising the three award-winning pets in Hollywood in February 2021.

Fischer was shot in the chest and said on Instagram a month later that he had suffered a collapsed lung.

The “Poker Face” singer offered a $500,000 reward for the return of the dogs.