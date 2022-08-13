LIVE / Psg Montpellier (result 2-0) streaming video TV: Neymar doubles!

LIVE PSG MONTPELLIER (RESULT 2-0): DOUBLE NEYMAR!

Neymar for Messi who wasted an excellent opportunity in the area. Hakimi for Mbappe, shot completely out of the mirror. Sacko! Montepellier own goal that allows PSG to take the lead! Sacko commits a foul in the area for the second penalty kick in favor of PSG! The defender’s match was really unfortunate, own goal and now penalty! This time Neymar shows up on the spot and puts it to the left of the goalkeeper! Psg that now plays on velvet. Hakimi centers and kicks, ball that ends out very little. The first part of the match ends, Sacko’s own goal and Neymar’s penalty decide. Recall that Mbappè missed a penalty kick. (adj. Umberto Tessier)

Skriniar at PSG? / Calciomercato, track still open but Inzaghi would keep him at Inter

PSG MONTPELLIER STREAMING VIDEO AND LIVE TV: HOW TO SEE THE MATCH

Direct Psg Montpellier which will be the first of the Ligue One 2022-2023 championship at the Parco dei Principi. For those who could not attend the match in attendance, no alarm, the French championship will be broadcast on Sky Sport and live streaming on NOW until 2024. Any lover of French football, and not only, will therefore be able to attend the live broadcast Paris Saint Germain and Montpellier with the match link.

Icardi at Monza? / Calciomercato news, new contacts for the Argentine striker

Thanks to the enormous technologies present in the world, you will only need a Smart TV, or an electronic device such as a telephone, tablet or any other mobile with internet connection, to watch the match from the comfort of your home in the company of loved ones. The direct Paris Saint Germain Montpellier, but also every other match of the Ligue 1 championship of the 2022-23 season, will enjoy the coverage of Sky or its NOW application, until 2024.

MBAPPE ‘WRONGS THE RIGOR

The match between PSG and Montpellier begins. Neymar immediately tries with a right from outside the box, a conclusion rejected. Psg, as expected, master of the game. Sergio Ramos stops the initiative of Montpellier with a foul. Messi wins a free kick whose serve is not dangerous. Vitinha tries it from outside the box, trying widely outside. Hand ball in the area and penalty for PSG. Mbappè shows up on the spot but gets the ball rejected by Omlin! The PSG wastes a great opportunity to take the lead. The ball was aimed in the corner to the right of the goalkeeper who was good at parrying and saving him. PSG that continues to attack in search of the advantage. Mbappè tries from outside the box, the opposing goalkeeper is good at rejecting. (adj. Umberto Tessier)

Skriniar at PSG? / Calciomercato, a new meeting with Inter is scheduled for Tuesday

PLAY

Let’s take a look at the probable formations introducing the live broadcast of Psg Montpellier. The hosts will line up with a very good 3-4-3 both tactical and technical level. Donnarumma will play in goal with in front of him a line of three of great physical strength formed by Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos and Kimpembe. On the outer lanes we will find Hakimi and Mendes with the physicality and strength of Verratti and Vitinha in the center of the field. In front of the trident will see the absolute protagonists of the former Barcelona Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr with Sarabia to complete the trio.

On the other hand, Montpellier will play with a 4-2-3-1 with Omlin in goal and a four-way line formed by Tchato, Sacko, Sakho and Sainte-Luce. In the middle of the field to act as a filter we will find Chotard and Savanier. Behind the only Wahi point we will find Maouassa, Khazzi and Mavididi. It will be very interesting to see what happens on the green playing field. (Updated by Matteo Fantozzi)

ITALIANS”

There is a lot of Italy in the live broadcast of Psg Montpellier where we will see several talented players play some who have yet to explode and others who have been doing very well for years now. Let’s start with the hosts where obviously Gianluigi Donnarumma, former Milan goalkeeper, who is trying to permanently remove the place from Keylor Navas, stands out. At the heart of the three-man defense we find another acquaintance of our league and that is Marquinhos, a talent brought to Europe by Walter Sabatini at the time of Roma and who generated an incredible capital gain for the Capitoline.

In the right lane is Hakimi who has only played one season with Inter but proves to be one of the strongest full-backs in the world. He completes the tour with Marco Verratti who has been at PSG for a lifetime but who is very Italian and grew up in Pescara where the transalpines caught him. Attention also on the other side where Stephy Mavididi class 1998 of Derby will play, who grew up in the Arsenal youth teams and also passed through Turin to Juventus where he played in the 2018/19 season. (Updated by Matteo Fantozzi)

GOOD FIRST FOR THE CHAMPIONS, NOW HEADS TO THE SECOND

Direct Psg Montpellier which will be staged on Saturday 13 August at 21:00. Start the first Ligue 1 compared to the other European championships and immediately starts with a lot of class. The reigning champions of the Psg they beat Clermont in a very clever and simple way for 0-5. An external victory that is good for the men of Messi, Mbappe and companions, the Argentine himself found two goals served by an unleashed Neymar, author of 3 assists (to compatriot Marquinhos and Leo Messi and former Inter and Real Madrid Hakimi) and a goal. Season that started immediately with a bang for Paris Saint Germain who now awaits the arrival at the Parc des Princes of Montpellier.

Many years have passed since winning the title plate Olivier Giroud And Mapou Yanga Mbiwa, who also went to Italy respectively with Milan and Rome; Times have changed and the best players have left the club. Nevertheless, the Montpellier started his new season in the best possible way with the pyrotechnic 3-2, I earned three points, against the Troyes of the patron Mansour, same owner of Manchester City as well as Granada and Palermo.

LIVE PSG MONTPELLIER: THE LIKELY FORMATIONS

Let’s go now to see the probable formations of the direct Psg Montpellier. The French of the new coach Galtier which with great probability will confirm the 3-4-3 seen in the last match they won against Clermont by 0-5. In goal Gianluigi Donnarumma, followed in defense by Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos and Kimpembe. In midfield Hakimi’s right wing, scoring against Clermont, on the left Bernat can undermine Nuno Mendes, with the latter in the lead. In the middle of the field Vitinha and the Italian Marco Verratti. In attack still outside Mbappè which will be replaced by Sarabia with Messi And Neymar as stars, and it could not be otherwise, of the team.

The guests of the Montpellier coach, Dall’Ogliowill take the field with a 4-2-3-1 with Omlin between the posts; Souquet, Sakho, Sainte-Luce, Oyongo to lead the defense with a mighty 4-way line; technical midfield with the median formed by Chotard, Leroy; forward three half shoes in the service of Valentin Germain which, barring unforeseen circumstances, should be Maouassa, Khazri and Mavididi.

PSG MONTPELLIER: THE QUOTAS

Let’s see instead the shares of the direct Psg Montpellier. Odds that appear rather simple, with a big favorite: the Paris team. The 1, then the victory of the Parisiansis given at 1.09 for Snai, slightly higher than the evaluation of Eurobet and Godlbet with 1.10. Tie given to 10 for Snai with Eurobet and Goldbet slightly higher with the share of 10. Away victory for Montpellier date at 19 for Eurobet and Goldbet; 23, the highest ever for Betway.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED