Lewis Hamilton asked Tom Cruise to appear in Top Gun, and the actor accepted

Many people maintain that Lewis Hamilton should be more focused on his profession, on being F1 driver. The British is a regular at the most important fashion catwalks in the world, the most glamorous galas and very active in movements such as ‘Black Lives Matter’ or the one that fights against climate change, although his team belongs to an oil company.

The latest information that has been published is that Lewis Hamilton asked Tom Cruise to appear in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’. “When I found out that the second one was going to be done, I said to myself: My God, I have to ask him. I don’t care what role it is. I will even sweep something or I will be in the back sweeping, ”said the seven-time world champion.

He invited me to his set years ago, when he was making ‘Edge of Tomorrow’, and over time we built a friendship”. Thanks to that, Tom Cruise offered Lewis Hamilton to participate as a pilot in the feature film.

Due to the delays that the filming had to suffer due to the coronavirus pandemic, it coincided with the start of the Formula 1 season, so Hamilton had to reject his appearance: “It was the most disappointing conversation I’ve ever had.”