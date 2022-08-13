Leonardo DiCaprio and Keanu Reeves join forces in a series

Keanu Reeves it’s a 57-year-old actor and musician who has stood out for his roles in alternate worlds with touches of futuristic dystopias or mysticism like Neo in 1999 for The Matrix or John Constantine in 2005 for DC, and even his nods to classic literature like Jhonatan Harker for the version of “

dracula

Coppola’s in 1992.

This 2022 Keanu has proven to be busier than ever with the next delivery

John Wick

and being

Batman for DC

Comics, so many were surprised to learn that the Canadian actor has chosen to do his first series with DiCaprio and Scorsese.

What is the project that unites Scorsese, Reeves and DiCaprio?

Although it was known that Leonardo DiCaprio had acquired the rights to the work of “The Devil in the White City” a few years ago after being written by Erick Larson and published in 2003 as a book, to turn it into a film project alongside director Martin Scorseseit seems that this idea did not come to an end.

Because almost five years after this news, at the last Comic-Con in San Diego it was learned that “The Devil in the White City” would be a series and that it would include Keanu Reeves in the castwho would debut for the first time on the small screen in a role not yet confirmed.

What is “The Devil in the White City” about?

The series that will carry the homonymous title to the book from the beginning of the two thousand, tells the story of Daniel Burnham, the architect of the famous 1893 World’s Fair and serial killer HH Holmes, who lured his victims to his hotel, which was full of traps and secret passageways to lead them to an outcome… Honestly fatal.

Therefore, in theory this production would be based on real events.

When does “The Devil in the White City” premiere?

Though The premiere date has not yet been confirmed, it is known that it will be a mini series, (a single season), and that it will be exclusive to Hulu with Reeves and DiCaprio in the main cast, although it is not known what role each one will have.

Likewise, it is estimated that the series would begin recording during the remainder of 2022 and very soon it could surprise us in the premieres of said streaming platform.

