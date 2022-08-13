Kourtney Kardashian Wears Ripped Jeans With Pointed Toes

no one like kourtney kardashian to create the most inspiring, daring and offbeat outfits that defy style taboos for dressing at 40+. From totally curated garments dipped in glitter, to more classic and formal ones like a black tailor with a white ruffled shirt. The older sister of the clan kardashian has found that coordinating the wardrobe with love is one of the most graceful combinations.

In this opportunity, kourtney kardashian choose one two-mile trend that returns to steal the glances in all its splendor: ripped jeans. The ripped and frayed denim from top to bottom that they wore so much in their day Britney Spears, Paris Hilton Y Beyonce lives again in the cupboards of every self-respecting style prescriber.

How to wear ripped jeans at 40+ according to Kourtney Kardashian?

In his latest Instagram post, kourtney kardashian appears with her husband Travis Scott, wearing some ripped jeans on trend. The businesswoman has the key to take them to perfection at 40, by combining it with a white long-sleeved shirt, a simple basic to focus attention on her pants. In turn, she chose some stiletto heels to turn the gen z trend.

Where have we seen the ripped jeans trend?

It is no secret to anyone that fashion is cyclical. And how could it be otherwise, with the current pop culture predilection for the 2000s,—hello to butterfly prints, cargo pants and hip pants—ripped jeans become an object of desire for any fashion devotee delighted with the nostalgia. The big brands also reaffirm that the distressed denim is back on the order of the day, and does it in a big way.

The possibilities adapt to all tastes: the openings can be more restrained, as proposed Brandon Maxwellor a little more extreme, as in the case of Dolce and Gabbana Y Givenchy. A plus of styling: To give it a risky touch, you can choose to show underwear (not necessarily a thong), as we did in the early 2000s.

So now you know, less jeans to the Joni Mitchell and more Kurt Cobain in the grunge years.

Trendy ripped jeans from the Brandon Maxwell brand, Fall-Winter 2022 collection.Brandon Maxwell / Gorunway Dolce & Gabbana, Spring-Summer 2022 collection.Dolce & Gabbana / Gorunway Trendy ripped jeans from Givenchy, Fall-Winter 2022 collection. Givenchy / Gorunway