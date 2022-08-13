Kourtney Kardashian is a proud “tour wife” in backstage PDA photos with Travis Barker at the MGK concert

Ads

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Casey Flanigan / imageSPACE / Shutterstock

Live their best tour life! While Travis Barker goes wild with Machine Gun Kelly on stage, his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, is his number 1 fan.

“Tour wife,” the founder of Poosh, 43, captioned an Instagram carousel on Friday August 12 with Barker, 46, sharing several backstage shots of the duo at Kelly’s Indianapolis, Indiana. In the photos, the bride and groom – who got married earlier this year – hugged before and after he took the stage.

“Life on tour is better with you,” the Blink-182 drummer replied to Kardashian’s post.

Before Barker – longtime friend and collaborator of the 32-year-old Good Mourning star – took the stage, he entrusted his wife with rehearsals. “Practice makes perfect,” he captioned the Friday footage as he played the drums while Kardashian sat on her lap. While he was playing some music, the two couldn’t resist making out.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Matt Cowan / Shutterstock

“When you can’t see and you’re still the best,” the Kardashian star commented on her man’s post.

The “Bloody Valentine” rapper – who announced his engagement to Megan Fox in January – kicked off his Mainstream Sellout tour earlier this summer, often enlisting Barker and his son, Landon, for some musical cameos. along the road. (The Meet the Barkers alum shares Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.)

“Against his doctor’s orders AND with a broken thumb, I convinced @travisbarker to join us for the past couple of days,” the Ohio native wrote in an Instagram Story photo on Tuesday, August 9 with Barker on FaceTime. “Raise your middle finger if you play LOVE RACE with us tonight. [It] looks like a middle finger “.

Both DTA Records founder and Kardashian were eager to support Kelly – who attended their Italian wedding in May – but that hasn’t slowed down their PDA-heavy ways. The married couple couldn’t help but get hot and heavy at MGK’s St. Louis, Missouri concert on Thursday, August 11.

In addition to their life on tour, Hulu’s personality and the rocker – who got married in Italy in May after two ceremonies in the US – have focused on their deep connection.

“Kourtney and Travis are stronger than ever, especially after her health problem,” she exclusively told Us Weekly last month, noting that her recent bout of pancreatitis has brought them closer. “They are really enjoying this new phase of being married.”

The source added that Kardashian “cares deeply about him” and the couple have been “inseparable and have barely spent any time apart from marriage.”

