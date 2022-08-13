Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: their most sensual video

If we had to define the relationship of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker with a single word, we would have it clear: passionate. The couple has always liked to share with their followers the hottest moments of their relationshipLike the time the drummer posted a picture of his wife’s lingerie. Well, that’s not to mention when they get affectionate in public, like they did at the Oscars… remember that passionate kiss they shared? Well, that’s nothing compared to the moment that they just gave us on Instagram.

They hadn’t boasted about their love via Instagram for a long time, but ‘Kravis’ has returned in style. On this occasion, the drummer has shared a video with his followers who have turned on Instagram. Some very passionate images in which Travis appears playing the drums while kissing Kourtney.

“Practice makes perfect,” Travis writes in the caption. And, of course, the businesswoman has responded in the comments section (we expected nothing less). “When you can’t see and yet you’re still the most,” she writes. She has also wanted to share this ‘hot’ moment with her followers, and has published some photos of the moment that are golden.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“Best time of day,” Travis replied in the comments section. It is clear that the couple is going through one of its best stages, after having given the ‘yes, I want’ in three different ceremonies. It is rumored that they are planning to hold a fourth party in Los Angeles this summer, although the details are still unknown.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io