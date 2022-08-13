Kim Kardashian’s SKKN office offers a glamorous hall, an amphitheater and more – watch the tour

Ads

Goals of the office! Almost two months after Kim Kardashian officially launched her beauty brand SKKN by Kim, she’s giving fans a look inside her workspace – and yes, there’s a glam room.

Read the article

“Welcome to the office of SKKN by Kim,” the beauty mogul, 41, said in a YouTube video released on Friday, August 12. “I am really excited. Nobody saw my entire office [yet]so I’ll take you on a tour.

The nearly 40,000 square foot space was designed by decorators Tommy Clements and Waldo Fernandez along with Rick Owens’ Michele Lamy. The trio worked with Kardashian to include everything she “could possibly need and love” in her workspace, complete in her now unmistakable minimalist neutral shades.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian / YouTube

The tour of the Kardashian star started in her “favorite” place: the amphitheater hall. “This happened because the space was so big here,” she said. “And I loved the high ceilings, but I wanted a cozy area, not only for when the kids come and can go out and watch movies, but also if I had to show presentations or just watch something on a larger scale. “

Read the article

The miniature cinema room features a dark Rick Owens bed that Kardashian has “always loved” so that she – and her family – can “relax” during hangout sessions or business meetings.

Subsequently, Hulu’s personality hit the “big” kitchen, which is often used to host its staff’s events. Alongside the wooden tables by Donald Judd, the walls have been decorated with artwork by Vanessa Beecroft.

The multi-level SKKN space also includes waiting areas, complete with Kardashian-inspired coffee table books, and a “model glam room”.

He noted: “We do so many photo shoots here that I wanted a space where if we are doing content for SKKN by Kim or Skims, we do all of our services here and there will be enough room for all models.”

Kim Kardashian John Nacion / NurPhoto / Shutterstock

The glam space of the founder of Skims directly feeds the internal photo studio and her personal “super calm and quiet” glam area. When Kardashian finally climbed the stairs to the second floor conference rooms, her walls are lined with her she “memories” of every magazine cover she has appeared in, including The Hollywood Reporter, Sports Illustrated and Vogue. .

Read the article

“I mean, every cover is so special to me,” the reality TV star – who shares children North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3, with ex-husband Kanye West – gushed into the his Friday video. “I could tell you where I was, what I was doing [and] who I was with. .. What good memories, so many amazing memories.

Kardashian had already announced in June that it would launch SKKN several months after closing its KKW Beauty line.

“I am thrilled to finally introduce you to SKKN By Kim, a nine-product rejuvenating skincare ritual that I developed from start to finish,” she wrote via Instagram of the new company’s launch in the clean beauty space. “I’ve had the privilege of learning about skin and skincare over the years from the best dermatologists and beauticians in the world, and every bottle of my new line is filled with the knowledge I’ve accumulated along the way.”

To learn more about Kardashian’s office, including how he comes up with his intricate packaging concepts, watch the video above!

Ads