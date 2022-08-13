Kim Kardashian shares a ‘selfie’ without makeup

As much as we beauty addicts get excited about the ideal red lips, long lashes and the perfect eyeliner, sometimes leaving your entire face bare can be just as glamorous. Nevertheless, increasingly, there are more celebrities who share natural ‘selfies’, from Hailey Bieber to Jennifer Lopez. And that they are ‘celebrities’ of the highest stature and apparently receive some of the best skin care treatments on offer. The latest celeb to share what her (all to be said, very clear) skin looks like without makeup with her over 300 million Instagram followers? Kim Kardashian.

Just yesterday, Kim shared on her account not one, not two, not three, but five ‘selfies’ without makeup in which she appears in her luxurious bathroom. Swipe the gallery to see Kim Kardashian’s natural skin:

As we can see in the pictures, Kim shows her dark circles and facial veins in all its glory. And that in what? TO BE NORMAL! Although it is necessary to recognize the merit that it has, that it is really radiant.

In the caption, Kim wrote, “Brighten, hydrate and shine with @SKKN oil drops 💧.” So maybe all that dew is down to the $115 SKKN by Kim Oil Drops? I think this deserves a review. But of course, Kim will have had access to the best skincare products and treatments for years, which also has an influence.

Now, I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Kim, please give me the name of the mysterious mascara you use.

