Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: Here’s why they broke up according to an anonymous source

Despite their great chemistry and an attraction that seemed intense, magnetic and meant to last, Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson announced the end of their relationship over the past weekend: a source recently provided some new information about their breakup, according to Page Six.

The two broke up after nine months and according to the insider one of the main reasons was the distance: “When Kim went to Australia, as much as they had a great time, the couple also talked very seriously about the future and this led them to separate. There’s still a huge pull and a strong connection, so it’s not like it’s gone badly, but at this point it’s clear it’s gone forever.. “

The actor and stand-up comic is currently in Australia for the shooting of a new film and it seems that the distance has proved too much: “The fact that Pete is so far away in Australia put a strain on the relationship, the distance wasn’t easy to deal with. Pete wanted Kim to stay in Australia with him for a long time and she just can’t do it. And the thing is, Pete is getting busier, so it’s not like this problem is going to go away. They’ve had to face some harsh truths: Pete is 28 and Kim is 41, they are at very different times in their lives. “

Although distance proved to be an obstacle, some differences regarding their future also contributed to the end of the love story between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: “Kim doesn’t want the same things Pete does. He decides to have children, she already has them. Although she would be open to more, she is not her her priority. ”