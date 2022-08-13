Katy Perry’s translucent dress reveals that she was not wearing underwear

Hundreds of fans flooded the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center just to see Katy Perrywho was the main speaker bi-annual fashion fair MAGIC.

The singer was greeted with applause when she entered the room, while her most popular songs such as “California Gurls” and “Dark House” played in the background.

She talked about her shoe line Katy Perry Collectionher connection to fashion and her Las Vegas residency in The Theater at Resorts World.

However, what caught the attention was that she wore a cut-out knitted dress in orange. She decided to wear her revealing translucent look braless style.

The garment had sleeves and an exposed panel at the waist that outlined her hourglass figure, but she did not imagine that the cameras would show that she was not wearing underwear, causing her to show more.

She completed her outfit with original sandals from her brand, made up of transparent straps and mushroom-shaped heels.

The singer and fashion

The singer said she was on a “really tight budget” growing up in a low-income, strict religious household in Santa Barbara, California. Still, Perry found clothes in thrift stores and developed her trademark pin-up style by the age of 13.

“It’s always been a way for me to express myself and stand out,” Perry said of her relationship with fashion. “I feel that we can understand each other’s atmosphere through the performance.”

In addition to being attracted to fashion, she confessed that she puts her best effort into her shoe line.