Katy Perry wants world tour

Los Angeles, Aug 12 (Who).- The singer Katy Perry already hinted at the time that, if she went on a world tour again, she would not hesitate to take her daughter Daisy Dove, the result of her relationship with the actor Orlando Bloom, to all the countries that he had to go with his show.

These statements were made in a very different context, since in those months the pop diva had just started a concert residency in Las Vegas, a city from which she will not move until next October. However, now that there are only two months left before the end of the show that she offers at the Resorts World Theatre, the artist revealed her desire to travel the world again with an original and promising proposal. «I have the necessary songs so that my concerts can be enjoyed by people between 8 and 80 years old. Those songs have taken me to travel all over the planet, I have already done three tours of this size. So I know that I need to tour again, the world does not stop changing and new fans appear every day, “said the interpreter according to the British newspaper.

To this day, the artist has not given more details about her wedding plans with the English interpreter, with whom she got engaged a year ago. It is true that Katy made it clear months ago that she was in no hurry to get married, given the stability that she already enjoys with her fiancé, and recently close sources brought to light her alleged intention to return to being mom before the wedding.