Kanye West on the separation of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: “Skete Davidson is dead”

Kanye West chose Instagram to talk about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s separation, through a cryptic message and a post she later deleted.

Months after deleting all of his Instagram posts, Kanye West chose the app to share an image that many have interpreted as a cryptic message related to the recent one separation from Pete Davidson And Kim Kardashianthe mother of her children.

“Look at the children, look at the homeless. They are the biggest inspiration for design“, reads Kanye’s post that many saw as a direct message to his ex-wife and young New York actor. The post came just days after Kim’s breakup with the SNL comedian, which the reality TV star has started dating after divorcing West.

The famous rapper also published the counterfeit reproduction of a front page of the New York Times with the words: “Skete Davidson died at the age of 28“, also adding the following caption:”Kid Cudi wanted to play at the funeral but was afraid they would throw bottles at him“.

Kanye West later deleted the post which was still saved and disseminated by a number of Instagram pages. According to an anonymous source, Pete Davidson would have started a course of therapy to overcome the trauma caused by the public attacks of the famous singer.