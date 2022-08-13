Johnny Depp dresses as a pirate again, but not as Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp I returned to put on pirate clothes, which I haven’t done since 2017, but it’s not to play “Jack Sparrow” nor any other role in any movie, but for a video game commercial.

And it is that, although there has been talk of the possibility that the actor will return to life to the iconic character of “Pirates of the Caribbean” After his name was cleared after winning the defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, Disney has not yet confirmed that this will happen.

However, it is not very likely that we will be able to see him again as “Jack Sparrow” because, in Heard’s trial, the actor said that he will not play the famous pirate again Not even if they paid him $300 million.

What video game promotes Johnny Depp?

The 58-year-old actor appears in a new commercial for Sea of ​​Dawna free-to-play pirate MMORPG that is developed by Changyou.

According to the site levelup.com, it is a game that came out in 2007 and that over the years has managed to have a base of up to 300 million users.

How is Depp’s new pirate?

In the commercial, Johnny appears as an eccentric, apparently retired Irish pirate named Phillip Artoosh.

With a typical pirate outfit, we see that this pirate would be older than “Jack Sparrow”, since he has white eyes, uses a cane to walk and his features are of someone older.

In the ad you can see how Phillip is calm in his home when he suddenly receives a visit from a collector, who in the end only receives stories of the pirate, interpreted with the already characteristic humor of Depp.

“If there’s an opportunity for humor, I’m going to take it. I want to see a character who has the nerve to do things I would never do,” Depp said in a behind-the-scenes look at the commercial.