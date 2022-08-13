JLo’s message of support for Jennifer Lopez

Kevin Federline, Britney’s ex-husband and with whom she has two children, recently published a video of a fight between him and the singer where she talks about their children and they do not come out well.

After all the years she had been under the guardianship of her father, Britney seemed to be beginning to free herself as a woman and a person with rights.. She marries her boyfriend Sam Ashgari in June and together they begin a life together.

Everything began to have color again for Britney, but with these accusations by her ex-husband, the story is twisted again. It has been Jennifer Lopez, her colleague, who has wanted to offer her support with a repost that Britney made on social networks on her day where she uploads a photo of the two at the start of her careers .

A time, again, hard for Britney

“In a world where you have the right to use your feet, heart, mouth and eyes to express anything you want, declaration of independence… For equality and being equal. Not even touching me, covering me, holding me against my will for 4 months As Jennifer Lopez once said, “You look down on that camera and tell every girl in the world to step back and never back down to shine a light on injustice” I’m here to tell you that freedom is a state of mind. God bless you”, along with an icon next to: “stay strong”.

With this phrase of support we assume that JLo sends encouragement to her friend and remembers this moment that was so sweet for both of them. Without a doubt, the support that Britney receives and more after this dark time, is much and more from her colleagues.

@jloInstagram

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io