Jennifer Lopez shows her support for Britney Spears

Ben Affleck, overwhelmed by the press

If the popularity of Ben Affleck It was already exorbitant, since he is with Jennifer López, the actor has become one of the most wanted and persecuted men of the moment. So much so that he would even have suffered a situation of media stress during his honeymoon with the actress and singer in Paris.

Apparently, as revealed Page Six this Saturday, Ben had a nervous breakdown after being told they were going to be as hounded by the paparazzi as Diana, Princess of Wales. And it is that everything seems to indicate that Affleck does not finish assimilating the prominence that he has acquired in recent months. A media persecution that no longer fazes the Puerto Rican.

Jennifer Lopez shows her unconditional support for Britney Spears

Britney Spears lives permanently in the eye of the hurricane. After getting rid of the yoke that her father exercised over her, now the former princess of pop has had new enemies: her children.

in his last post, Spears claims to be strong and cries out once again for freedom of people. Although, on this occasion, she does it with one of JLo’s most acclaimed speeches. Shortly after, it was Jennifer herself who posted a photo of both together on her Instagram account with the text “Stay Strong, Britney.” I mean, stay strong Britney, in Spanish.

Kanye West returns to Instagram

After publishing a false obituary about the death of Pete Davidson, after being aware of his breakup with Kim Kardashian, Kanye West has reappeared on Instagram. Three days after his goodbye, the rapper has released a most mystical snapshot. In it only appears a text of white letters and a black background.

“Look at the children, look at the bums. They are the biggest inspiration for all designers. Many adults should look at children to have purer ideas”, the American has written.

Metallica’s James Hetfield and his wife divorce

Love is over. After more than two decades of marriage, the couple who form James Hetfieldmember of the music band Metallica, and his wife, Francesca Thomas, They have announced that they are separating.

Both met in 1992 and married in 1997. Today, they are parents of three children together: Cali, 20, and Marcella, 16, and their son Castor, 18. Apparently, Hetfield would have requested a divorce from his wife at the beginning of the year, when he had to re-enter a rehab clinic because of his addictions.

Ortega Cano, unleashed dancing ‘Despecha’

Without a doubt, the song despise de Rosalía is the hit of the summer. Everyone has joined the steps of the singer recording the viral dance of the song on Tik Tok. including him, Jose Ortega Cano

As if he were one of the Betis players or one of the best influencers in our country, the bullfighter does not think twice and starts to shake his skeleton. All while rumors are growing that point to the final break with Ana María Aldón.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz monopolize all the spotlights

They are the living image of love and who knows if the successors of David and Victoria Beckham. brooklyn beckhamfirstborn of the couple, and Nicholas Peltz They have monopolized all the flashes upon their arrival at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood gala held tonight.

There, the newlyweds have splurged love and passion on the red carpet, showing how idyllic his life is. All this despite the fact that in recent days it has come to light the bad relationship that the actress and her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, would have. They have even unfollowed each other on Instagram.