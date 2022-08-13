Jennifer Lopez sends a message to Britney Spears during Kevin Federline’s feud

Ads

More on: jennifer lopez Ben Affleck upset over baby food during her honeymoon in Paris with Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get coffee and donuts from Dunkin ‘Jennifer Lopez shows off her abs in a crop top and skirt Jennifer Lopez poses in White Bridal Swimsuit After Ben Afflek Wedding

Jennifer Lopez sent a message of support to Britney Spears as the pop star continues to bump into her ex and the father of her two children, Kevin Federline.

“To remain [strong]Lopez, 53, wrote in her Instagram stories as she again shared a post from the singer “Stronger,” with a snapshot of the two artists who attended the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards.

Spears quotes J. Lo in the original Friday night post as she reflects on “independence” and “equality”.

“In a world where you have the right to use your feet 🦶… the heart ❤️… the mouth 👄… the eyes 👀… and the body… to express yourself however you want 😁 !!! Declaration of INDEPENDENCE… for equality and to be equal 🤝 !!! Not even touching, covering and holding me against my will for 4 months !!! “Spears, 40, captioned a clip of herself swaying as she looked into the camera, and it marked her 2002 hit,” Guys “.

Lopez shared the above shot of the two singers who attended the 2001 MTV VMAs. WireImage

“As Jennifer Lopez once said,” she continued, “’You look down at that camera and tell all the girls in the world to turn up the volume and never, ever give up on injustice’ ☺️ !! ! I’m here to share that freedom is a state of mind !!! GOD BLESS YOU ALL ❤️❤️❤️ Psss, I shot this today !!! “

Lopez also released three heart emojis in Spears’ comments section.

Spears has found support in J. Lo as she continues to quarrel with her children’s father

Spears recently explained how difficult it was to be co-parent with Federline after sharing a preview interview with ITV that their children, Sean Preston and Jayden James, decided not to “see” their mother for “a few months. “, Calling the claims” harmful “on Instagram and later adding that her children would behave” hateful “towards her during visits.

K-Fed responded by posting videos of private moments with their boys when they were 12 and 11, a move Spears’ attorney called an “invasion” of their family’s privacy.

Spears has been back and forth with the former Federline all week. Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP

“Whether he realizes it or not, Mr. Federline has not only violated the privacy and dignity of his children’s mother, he has undermined his own children, whose privacy he should protect,” the lawyer told Page Six. Mathew Rosengart.

The ex-couple still disagree, with a Federline source telling Page Six that “posting the videos wasn’t about making her look mean or mean, but more about reminding people that she legitimately has a mental illness and [Federline and the sons] worry it won’t get checked.

Ads