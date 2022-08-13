Jennifer Aniston is the highest paid actress in streaming series

Jennifer Aniston She is one of the most important actresses in the entertainment industry of Hollywood and one of the highest paid in the industry.

Aniston in her long career has worked as a producerAmerican film director and in the 90s she gained worldwide recognition thanks to the series “Friends” in which she played Rachel Green, a character that became an icon for the youth of that time.

How much does Jennifer Aniston earn for participating in the series “The Morning Show”?

The actress is currently part of the series “The Morning Show” on Apple TVwhere she shares credits with Reese Witherspoon, both have become the highest paid actresses on the small screen, because they are paid 2 million dollars per chapter.

It should be remembered that the series has two seasons of 10 episodes that have already been broadcast and they are preparing a third season. The payment and success of the series on a streaming platform shows that they are achieving a great impact and influence on viewers.

Actors who have also received a large sum for their participation in series

Charlie Sheen earned $1.8 million on the series “Two and a Half Men” in 2010.; Ray Romano for his work on “Everybody Loves Raymond,” $1.725 million per episode in 2003 and 2005; Kelsey Grammer as Frasier, he came to collect a salary of 1.6 million and the actors who were part of the series of “friends” They charged 1 million per chapter.

