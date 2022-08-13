Jason Alexander, ex-husband of Britney Spears, is convicted after breaking into her wedding

Jason Alexander, who in 2004 was husband of Britney Spears for 55 hoursit was sentenced by the court of the county in Ventura, California, in the United States, for the home invasion and assault crimeswhen last June he entered the wedding of the “pop princess” with Sam Asghari without an invitation.

The ‘Toxic’ singer’s childhood friend was arrested and stripped of a knife after a live broadcast from the mansion in Thousand Oaks, California, where the ceremony would take place; on the spot it was reported that forced a door and punched a guard. In recent days he pleaded not guilty while waiting – in prison – for the judge’s decision.

Britney also took action and got a restriction order against Alexander (who was forbidden to approach him within a range of 100 meters), he also decided to fire his entire security team after the invasion and move to a mansion with higher security measures.

The conviction of Jason Alexander, Britney’s ex

alexander was found guiltyfor which he faced a sentence of up to five years in prison due to his criminal record.

In accordance with Vanity Fairthe one involved He did not contest the two misdemeanor charges, for which the judge ordered him to spend 64 days in jail, which he has already fulfilled. Given this, prosecutors dropped the charges of harassment and vandalism.

In recent years he was taken into custody in January for driving under the influence of alcohol and refusing to submit to a test. Months later he was accused of evade staff at an airport in Nashville. This is not the first time that he has served a sentence, since in 2015 he spent four months in jail, although this time under the crime of domestic abuse.