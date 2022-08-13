Iván Lalinde and the compliment he gave George Clooney for his gray hair

The presenter of ‘The Voice Kids’ Ivan Lalinde He was more than direct in answering the reason why he does not have in mind to dye his hair to hide his age. And with a video he delivered her words in a direct way without leaving anything in the air.

“I have always been asked why I don’t dye my gray hair, and I say ‘No, no, no, no, no that’s horrible, a man with dyed gray hair’ With all due respect to those who do it. But, well, I respect it, but I don’t do it because I don’t like it, because it seems to me that one already with the years on top and one with the face that shows the experience, one sees the trajectory and one with jet dark hair as if he were a young man of 20 is like an old shoe reassembled”counted.

Iván Lalinde finds actor George Clooney sexy

He specified what he considers about the appearance of gray hair in people and the great meaning of life that they represent by being part of the image, but even more so when he considers them more than sensual, for which he sent a compliment to one of the actors who has more gray hair

“I believe that gray hairs are a sign of life, they are a mark of time, a mark of experience and of what we have traveled and learned in this step here. So I don’t have to cut them off.

“For me it is a sexy experience, there are many women out there who say that gray hair looks sexy on men. If you don’t look at George Clooney, oh dad! I’m not going to remove the gray hair” — Ivan Lalinde

He urged women not to cover their gray hair and show off the passage of time on their bodies in a definitive way, for which he cited examples such as Silvia Corzo and Claudia Palacios who one day decided not to dye their hair anymore.