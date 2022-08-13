It’s not just Ben Affleck! A review of the love history of the Bronx diva, Jennifer Lopez










Meet J.Lo’s ex-partners!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have married. In July 2022, Bennifer’s union became official with the announcement of the singer and actress, who had legally changed her name to Jennifer Lynn Affleck. But who else has J.Lo fallen in love with? These are the most important relationships of the beautiful Latina.



david cross

J.Lo dated her high school boyfriend from 1984 to 1994. They met when she was just 15 years old and Cruz, who sadly passed away in 2020, was by her side as she rose to fame. In 2004, Jennifer said, “He’s a friend, and he probably knows me better than anyone.”



wesley snipes

Jennifer joined the cast of ‘Money Train’ in 1995, where she first saw the ‘Blade’ actor. They dated briefly after he started flirting with her on set, and things soon “started to get a little more serious.”



Ojani Noah

Before landing her big role in ‘Selena,’ Jennifer fell in love with her first husband in 1997. However, their romance didn’t last long and the couple divorced less than a year later. Apparently, Noa tried to tell everything in a book about their relationship, but Jennifer sued him and issued an injunction that prevented him from “criticizing, denigrating, casting a negative light or in any other way disparaging” his ex-wife.



Sean Combs

The ‘Hustlers’ star began one of his best known relationships in 1999. He was working with the rapper on his ‘On The 6’ album and they became one of the most attractive couples of the moment. However, the high-profile romance ended in 2001. Jennifer claims they broke up because of his infidelity, saying, “I never caught on, but I just knew.”



Chris Judd

In 2001 Jennifer met her second husband while filming the music video for ‘Love Don’t Cost a Thing’. She married the dancer in September 2001, but they ended in June 2002. Jennifer herself claimed: “We didn’t have what it takes to make a marriage work.”



Ben Affleck

Before her divorce with Cris Judd was final, Jennifer was romantically linked to the ‘Batman’ heartthrob. They met on the set of their movie ‘Gigli’ in 2002 and got engaged that same year, quickly being dubbed Bennifer by the media. However, the couple called off their engagement in 2004. It was in 2021 that Bennifer returned and in 2022 the couple married in Las Vegas in a surprise ceremony.



Mark Anthony

Shortly after her split from Affleck, Jennifer began dating her third husband in 2004. They married in June 2004 and welcomed twins Max and Emme in 2008. However, they split in 2011 due to irreconcilable differences, but the couple vowed to continue raising their children together.



Casper Smart

The ‘On The Floor’ singer had an on-and-off romance with her backup dancer from 2011 to 2016. They met while on tour, but eventually called it quits in 2016. She admitted their time together “wasn’t that dramatic.” .



Drake

Jennifer and the rapper hinted at a possible romance in 2016 when she shared an image of the two of them snuggling on Instagram. Although neither confirmed the relationship, Drake wowed his fans when he released his song ‘Diplomatic Immunity’. In it he rapped: “2017, I lost a J.Lo”



Alex Rodriguez

J.Lo’s last significant relationship before rekindling her romance with Ben Affleck was with the professional baseball player in 2017. They announced their engagement in 2019, but things ended in 2021. On April 15, the couple released a statement in the who announced that they had ended their relationship saying that they were “better as friends”.



