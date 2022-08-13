It’s not just Ben Affleck! A review of the love history of the Bronx diva, Jennifer Lopez
Meet J.Lo’s ex-partners!
Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
david cross
Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
wesley snipes
Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
Ojani Noah
Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
Sean Combs
Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
Chris Judd
Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
Ben Affleck
Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
Mark Anthony
Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
Casper Smart
Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
Drake
Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
Alex Rodriguez
Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
11/11 SLIDES
Send your comments to MSN
Indicates an overall rating for the site:
Opens in a new window
Open an external website
Open an external website in a new window