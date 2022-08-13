“It’s not a secret”: Kevin Federline and his children would be concerned about the mental health of Britney Spears

kevin federline He referred to the real reason for the distance that he and his children in common took towards Britney Spears. This would be because “they are worried that the mental health of the superstar is not controlled”according to sources close to the media Page Six.

“Kevin did the interview because he and the boys are upset. He worries that everyone is completely ignoring the fact that Britney is struggling with mental issues, which is no secret.”said a source with knowledge of the Federline situation.

The explosive controversy continued this week when Kevin Federline, the second husband of Britney Spears and father of her children, Preston16 years old and Jayden 15, spoke and He stated that his children did not want to see the singer, due to the photographs classified as “embarrassing” that he publishes on his Instagram.

The anger of Britney Spears and her lawyer against Kevin Federline

The interview that the ex-partner of the singer gave to the medium Daily Mailplus the publication on Instagram of two videos from four years ago, where Britney Spears appears arguing with her children, caused The singer’s lawyer will scold Kevin Federline for violating the star’s privacy law.

“I cannot sit back and let my children be accused in this way after what they have been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos. This isn’t even the worst. The lies have to stop. I hope our kids grow up to be better than this.”Kevin Federline wrote when uploading the videos, but hours later he deleted them.

