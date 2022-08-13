International Left-handed Day, why is it commemorated, are there celebrities?

Simón Bolívar, “Liberator of America”; Leonardo Da Vinci, genius of the Renaissance; Elizabeth II, Queen of England; Fidel Castro and Robert F. Kennedy, former presidents of Cuba and the United States; the German scientist Albert Einstein; actors Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman and the footballer Lio Messi are an example.

Disparate, heterogeneous and even contrasting with each other, all these characters share something in common, they are all left-handed, a condition that allows them to have a natural tendency to use the left hand or foot or any other part of the body and movements on the same side.

In the international left hander daywhich is commemorated this Saturday, August 13, science is still trying to explain why there are some people who are characterized by dominating the right cerebral hemisphere, unlike the left hemisphere that predominates among right-handed people or who use the right hand or foot.

This Saturday, August 13, the International Day of Left-Handers is commemorated, a condition that is still the target of prejudice.- Internet photo

Why is International Left-Handers Day celebrated, where are there more?

On August 13, 1976, In the second half of the 20th century, the Left Handers International in London, England, created International Left-Handers Day, with the purpose of showing the various problems that people with this natural characteristic face throughout their lives. all over the world.

According to historiography, Dean RR. Campbell, founder of the English association, is the one who chose 13 as the ephemeris due to the bad fame and superstitions that surround that number in the collective imagination, such as a way to attract attention and fight against that prejudice or stigma that goes hand in hand with lefties.

Recent scientific studies reported that between 8 to 13% of the world population is left-handed, of which about 12% are men and 8% women. In Mexico it is estimated that there are about 13 million of inhabitants with this condition.

Data from August 2020, specified that the Netherlands has the highest prevalence of lefties in the world, with 13.23%, followed closely by the United States with 13.1% and its neighboring country to the north, Canada, with 12.80%.

Left-handed people more adaptable than right-handed people

Dr. Yolanda del Río Portilla, professor at the Faculty of Psychology at UNAM, indicated that, in contrast to right-handed people, lefties are a mixed bag of whose neuropsychology and brain functioning little is known.

“It’s not left-handed people being smarter, it’s adapt more easily to use both hands to carry out daily activities”, highlighted the scholar in topics such as Cerebral Laterality with Electroencephalography.

In fact, it coincides with the arguments put forward by the Colombian psychiatrist Osvaldo Castilla Contreras in his book “El mundo del zurdo”, in which he states that “Being left-handed is not a handicap. itself, however, because they are a minority they must face a world prepared for right-handers”.

The UNAM academic emphasized that the left-handed condition of a person is due to geneticssince there is no specific pattern that shows why people have this ability, although it was observed that there is a recessive gene (LRRMT1 and PCSK6) that manifests itself as dominant.

“There is no clear genetic model to explain How is that trait transmitted? Previously, it was believed that being left-handed was a condition that was observed mainly in the Anglo-Saxon race; today it is known that it is widespread in humanity,” said Dr. Del Río Portilla.

Myths and facts about left-handed people

being left handed links to all sorts of bad thingsas poor health and premature death are often associated with left-hand dominance, but neither is true.

It is also often mentioned that left-handed people use the right side of the brainbut experts explain that it is because in centuries and decades before left-handers were forced to use their right hand to carry out their daily activities.

In addition, positive beliefs abound, as left-handed people are considered by many to be more creative, because they use the right side of the brain. The truth is that both right-handers and left-handers, although to a lesser degree, still they are stigmatized but also admired.

Examples of famous left-handed people

Researchers at Harvard University School of Medicine in the United States conducted a study in the last decade of the 20th century, in which they found that orthopedic specialists, librarians and mathematicians are mostly right-handed.

On the opposite side, the lawyers and architects interacted with left-handed peopleand also showed that there are more sinister people who develop in artistic fields, such as music or painting, and even 20% of astronauts belonging to NASA are characterized by the use of the left hand and foot.

In fact, the analysis of American experts stated that in relation to sports, left-handed people have more advantages in certain disciplinesas in soccer, whose greatest exponent is Lionel Messi or the late Diego Armando Maradona, and 40% of the best tennis players, yes, they are left-handed.

